View and touch all things creepy and crawly at Hokie BugFest in Blacksburg
Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published date:
bugfest Virginia Tech
Image courtesy Virginia Tech

If you want to view and touch tarantulas, scorpions or giant hissing cockroaches, you need to plan a trip to Blacksburg on Saturday.

The Hokie BugFest returns to the Squires Student Center at Virginia Tech from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The one-day festival celebrates the science of entomology with exhibits, hands-on activities and live arthropods.

The Dan Capps Insect Collection, featuring hundreds of pinned specimens from across the globe, including walking sticks that measure more than 2 feet; goliath, Hercules and other massive beetles; vibrant butterflies and moths; and more.

The Hokie BugZoo will let you view and touch anthropods such as tarantulas, scorpions that glow, blue death feigning beetles, giant hissing cockroaches, whip spiders, vinegaroons and more.

Ipads will be on hand to manipulate 360-degree views of real insects created by the University Libraries.

There will also be insect collections from young entomologists from around the region.

Sponsors of the event include the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences through Virginia Cooperative Extension, Virginia Tech Department of Entomology, Virginia Tech Pesticide Programs, and the W.B. Alwood Entomological Society.

 

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

