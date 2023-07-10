Countries
newsvideo tours of augusta county include topics such as education and outdoor recreation
Local

Video tours of Augusta County include topics such as education and outdoor recreation

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Augusta County
(© Rex Wholster – stock.adobe.com)

CGI Digital has produced video tours of Augusta County which share information about the county with visitors, new and future residents and businesses.

The video tours are featured on a website, and were produced through a program in partnership with the National Association of Counties (NACo.), of which CGI is a corporate member. The videos were produced as part of an official state-wide video program free of cost to members.

The videos illustrate why Augusta County is a wonderful place to live, work and play. Topics include education, healthcare, public safety, community organizations and outdoor recreation.

The website is available, or go directly to the tours.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

