Video tours of Augusta County include topics such as education and outdoor recreation

CGI Digital has produced video tours of Augusta County which share information about the county with visitors, new and future residents and businesses.

The video tours are featured on a website, and were produced through a program in partnership with the National Association of Counties (NACo.), of which CGI is a corporate member. The videos were produced as part of an official state-wide video program free of cost to members.

The videos illustrate why Augusta County is a wonderful place to live, work and play. Topics include education, healthcare, public safety, community organizations and outdoor recreation.

The website is available, or go directly to the tours.