Veterans encouraged to apply for PACT Act benefits to receive backdated eligibility

Registration is not required for the Salem VA Healthcare System’s PACT Act Day on Saturday, July 22.

The PACT Act extends toxic-exposed veterans access to VA Care, and health care eligibility for Vietnam, Gulf War and Post 9-11 era combat veterans. New presumptive conditions are also permitted under the legislation for radiation, Agent Orange, Gulf War Toxins and Burn Pit Exposures.

The event will be held in the lobby of Bldg. 143 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Salem VA Medical Center. A team of staff will be available to work one-on-one with veterans on a walk-in basis.

Representatives from the Veterans Benefits Administration and Salem VA medical staff will assist with disability compensation claims and benefits counseling, provide Toxic Exposure Questionnaire Screenings and answer questions.

Veterans are encouraged to complete a screening prior to Aug. 9, 2023. Applying for PACT Act-related benefits does not have a deadline, but most veterans and survivors who apply or submit an “intent to file” no later than August 9, 2023, will have their benefits, if granted, backdated to Aug. 10, 2022 — the day President Joe Biden signed PACT Act into law. Claims filed after Aug. 9, 2023 will not be backdated.