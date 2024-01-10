VDOT crews on standby; ready to deal with reports of downed trees, flooding

The Virginia Department of Transportation is standing by to respond to flooding, down trees and other debris that could cause problems for drivers on state-maintained roads.

Winter Storm Finn brought strong wind gusts and up to 3” of rain throughout the Shenandoah Valley.

VDOT said crews will be available overnight across the Culpeper district.

VDOT reminds drivers to never cross a flooded roadway. The underlying road or bridge may be damaged or completely washed away beneath flood waters, and a few inches of water can sweep vehicles downstream.

Be alert for tree limbs and other debris in the roadway and keep your headlights on while it’s raining.

To report downed trees, flooding or other roadway hazards, call 1-800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).