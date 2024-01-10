Countries
Climate, Local

VDOT crews on standby; ready to deal with reports of downed trees, flooding

Crystal Graham
Published date:
storm
(© num – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Department of Transportation is standing by to respond to flooding, down trees and other debris that could cause problems for drivers on state-maintained roads.

Winter Storm Finn brought strong wind gusts and up to 3” of rain throughout the Shenandoah Valley.

VDOT said crews will be available overnight across the Culpeper district.

VDOT reminds drivers to never cross a flooded roadway. The underlying road or bridge may be damaged or completely washed away beneath flood waters, and a few inches of water can sweep vehicles downstream.

Be alert for tree limbs and other debris in the roadway and keep your headlights on while it’s raining.

To report downed trees, flooding or other roadway hazards, call 1-800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

