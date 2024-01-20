VCU gets 29 from Bamisile in 85-61 romp over Saint Louis in A-10 action

VCU senior guard Joe Bamisile scored a season-high 29 in just 23 minutes, while the Rams held Saint Louis to a season-low offensive output on the way to an 85-61 win Friday night at the Siegel Center.

Bamisile buried 7-of-10 from three-point range and 10-of-13 from the field overall for VCU (11-7, 3-2 A-10). Senior guard Max Shulga added 15 points, three assists and four rebounds, while graduate wing Sean Bairstow turned in a 10-point, six-assist, four-rebound effort.

Sincere Parker led the Billikens (8-10, 1-4 A-10) with 21 points.

VCU allowed just three field goals during a 15-5 first half run and took away three steals to go into the half up ten, 36-26.

The second half saw Saint Louis cut it to seven early, but the Rams responded with a 12-6 burst on the way to a 50-37 lead midway through the second half, capped off by a Shulga steal and layup.

The Rams continued to pour it on, shooting 53 percent (15-of-28) from the field in the second half, reaching their largest lead of 28 at the 1:44 mark of the second off a Bairstow steal and dunk.