Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Valley Program for Aging Services, Waynesboro Public Library receive national award
Arts, Culture, Community, Local

Valley Program for Aging Services, Waynesboro Public Library receive national award

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
library
(© StockPhotoPro – stock.adobe.com)

Waynesboro Public Library nominated Valley Program for Aging Services as a partner in the first ever I Partner with My Public Library national award and received Honorable Mention.

I Partner with My Public Library is a national award that celebrates community partnerships and is sponsored by Let’s Move in
Libraries. Let’s Move in Libraries focuses on the importance of partnerships to community health and wellbeing.

The award is the first of its kind.

VPAS’s mission is to empower individuals who are 60 years and older with the resources and opportunities they need to lead engaged lives, which fits perfectly with Waynesboro Public Library’s mission of connecting people with information, resources, entertainment and each other. Through the partnership, WPL and VPAS have offered many programs that specifically serve our senior population and shine a light on specific subjects like dementia.

Examples of a few programs are:

  • Dementia Champions: Two workshops hosted at Waynesboro Public Library to educate the public on the signs of dementia.
  • Memory Partners: Once a month program for those with dementia and their caregivers to enjoy socialization, activities, and Tai Chi for Memory exercises.
  • Art and Care: Once a month program for family caregivers of all kinds to focus on simple art creation and self-care.
  • Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention: 8-week session of Tai Chi led by a VPAS certified instructor

VPAS offers information and referral services, Medicare counseling, senior transportation, recreational programming, health and wellness classes, meal delivery, and caregiver support available throughout five counties in the Shenandoah Valley. VPAS has served older adults and their families for nearly 50 years.

Waynesboro Public Library is a cornerstone of the community. In Fiscal Year 2023, WPL had more than 15,000 cardholders, of which 30 percent were seniors. The library offers free access to books, DVDs, audiobooks, study rooms, Wi-Fi and computers. WPL also provides free programming for all ages. Programs focused on seniors beyond the above listed events include off-site outreach opportunities such as library card sign-up events, virtual travel programs brought to various senior living communities, and library technology and database workshops.

Community members can visit the library Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

In Depth

1 Mike Johnson says son treated differently ‘because of the color of his skin’: Far right cries foul
2 Wayne Theatre to build music and technical resource center; requests $5M grant from state
3 Guy who defended Waynesboro vice mayor with double-bird jailed on assault conviction
4 Waynesboro: WARM permit will allow for additional mother, children in supportive housing
5 ‘Passion to have this gluten-free bakery’: Chamber celebrates new Waynesboro business

Latest News

vote
Politics, Virginia

Youngkin administration improperly removed 3,400 Virginia voters from the voter rolls

Chris Graham
gas prices
Economy, U.S. & World

Gas prices continue downward slide: Analyst sees bigger drop coming in next few weeks

Chris Graham

Gas prices continue to drop, with a decline nationwide of 5.3 cents per gallon in the last week, to $3.45 a gallon, per GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

court law
Op/Eds, Politics, U.S. & World

Candidates who thread the needle of abortion, ERA will succeed in energizing voters

Chris Graham

In the majority decision in Dobbs, Justice Alito purported that the electoral and political process are a sufficient antidote to the Court’s stripping away of privacy rights. Women got the message, loud and clear.

guns congress
Op/Eds, Politics, U.S. & World

The Hundredth Monkey Effect: Could we be reaching a tipping point on gun violence?

Rob Okun
acc football
Football, Sports

ACC Power Rankings Week 9: FSU rolls, Miami survives, Clemson, UNC continue slide 

Chris Graham
Augusta County
Local, Podcasts, Politics

Augusta County Republican mailer left out BOS member Scott Seaton: What gives?

Chris Graham
tired squirrel on tree branch
Health, Virginia

Researchers hope wildlife study will provide insight into COVID-19, future pandemics

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy