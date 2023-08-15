Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
UVA’s Delaney Crawford making the move from QB to wideout, return game
Sports

UVA’s Delaney Crawford making the move from QB to wideout, return game

Chris Graham
Published date:
delaney crawford
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia has a recent history with athletic quarterbacks getting on the field at other positions. Three-star 2022 recruit Delaney Crawford wants to add his name to the list.

“It was his decision,” head coach Tony Elliott told reporters after practice on Monday, sharing that Crawford, a 6’2”, 200-pound sophomore, will be getting looks at wideout and in the return game.

Crawford was among the last recruits from the Robert Anae/Air Raid era, committing to Virginia on Nov. 29, 2021, three days before the shock resignation of head coach Bronco Mendenhall. He signed his letter of intent on Dec. 15, 2021, five days after Elliott had been hired to replace Mendenhall.

A a champion sprinter and hurdler in high school, Crawford was a good fit into Anae’s scheme – think: Bryce Perkins, Brennan Armstrong, guys who can move the chains with their feet and their arm.

His fit into Elliott’s pro-style offense is still coming along, you could say.

Crawford, ahead of his decision to switch positions, was mired well down the depth chart at QB, behind Tony Muskett, a transfer from Monmouth, a mid-tier FCS school, and Anthony Colandrea, a true freshman who is already penciled in at #2, and Elliott said Monday is “pushing” Muskett of late in training camp.

Anae, to his credit, found ways to get his QB recruits with athleticism onto the field in other ways – moving former four-star Keytaon Thompson to wideout, which worked out well, with KT leading the team in receptions in 2021 and 2022, and also using Jacob Rodriguez and Iraken Armstead in the backfield and in the slot in 2020 and 2021.

Elliott publicly toyed around with the idea of using Jay Woolfolk, the backup to Armstrong in 2021 and 2022, in the return game last fall, but ended up not doing so.

Woolfolk stepped away from the football program last month, saying he intends to concentrate on baseball, with an eye toward being an early pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.

“Delaney Crawford, you know, wants to figure out how this season he can help the ‘Hoos, right. And right now with where he is in his development, the best is for him to play some receiver, kick returner, because of his dynamic athleticism,” Elliott said.

“I think we all know how athletic he is, and quarterback, you know, with where he is on the depth chart, he’s not getting as many reps, you know, as he would like. So, he just came to me, and it was his decision, he said, Coach, I want to explore finding a way to help this football team, wherever that may be,” Elliott said.

Getting Crawford looks with the receiver group will add depth there, and he could be an impact guy in the return game with his game-breaking speed.

Elliott left open the possibility that Crawford could return to QB after the season if he wants to compete again for the starting job next year.

“This is where we’re going to start, and then after the season, we’ll reevaluate if he wants to jump back in and try to start in the spring, you know, competition wise at quarterback, and then we’ll explore that,” Elliott said.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Odd story: Bomb threat at Augusta County community center originated overseas?
2 Now on draft: Virginia Tech, Hardywood introduce Fightin’ Hokies Hefeweizen
3 Notebook: Is there pressure on Brent Pry at Virginia Tech heading into Year 2?
4 Where things stand with the ACC, UVA, with a Tuesday deadline looming
5 Tony Elliott: Anthony Colandrea ‘pushing’ UVA starting QB Tony Muskett

Latest News

coca-cola plant staunton
Economy, Local

Neighbor questions impact of proposed brewery at old Coca-Cola plant in Staunton

Chris Graham
Events, Local

An invitation to explore, learn, connect: Happ Coffee Roasters schedules grand opening

Rebecca Barnabi

Happ Coffee Roasters aims to redefine the coffee experience in the River City with a grand opening of its roastery and café on August 19.

court law
Local

Staunton set to begin work on new court facility project at Chestnut Hills

Rebecca Barnabi

Transformation is coming for the Chestnut Hills Shopping Center in the West End of Staunton as the city takes official ownership today.

riverheads fire ems
Local, Police

Developing: Augusta County volunteer fire, EMT members resign, impacting coverage

Chris Graham
Health, Local

Staunton and Hampton natives awarded laboratory scholarships at Augusta Health

Rebecca Barnabi
Virginia

Virginia Tech Commonwealth Cyber Initiative one of six approved by radio alliance

Rebecca Barnabi
anthony colandrea
Sports

Tony Elliott: Anthony Colandrea ‘pushing’ UVA starting QB Tony Muskett

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy