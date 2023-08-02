UVA signs point guard recruit Christian Bliss, who is joining program in the fall

We’d already known that 6’4” point guard Christian Bliss had committed to Virginia, but now it’s official, and the news is that Bliss is reclassifying and joining the program in the fall.

“We are excited and fortunate to add Christian to our basketball program,” UVA coach Tony Bennett said in a statement in a press release issued by the athletics department on Wednesday.

Bliss, a native of Whitestone, N.Y., averaged 20 points, five rebounds and five assists per game while leading George School to its first Friends League championship and runner-up finish at the state championship in 2023.

Bliss will reclassify from the class of 2024 to join the Cavaliers this fall and redshirt the 2023-2024 season.

“Christian is a talented and competitive guard who plays with great feel,” Bennett said. “His redshirt season will allow him to focus on his strength and conditioning with Coach (Mike) Curtis as well as his overall skill development. Christian comes from an outstanding family who values a degree from the University of Virginia.”