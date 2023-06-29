UVA President Jim Ryan to serve as chair of ACC Board of Directors

UVA President Jim Ryan is set to begin the first year of his two-year term as the chair of the ACC Board of Directors on July 1.

Ryan will join UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz and ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips in the conference’s leadership team for 2023-2024.

Guskiewicz will serve as the ACC’s vice chair. Phillips is the CEO.

“It is an honor to serve the conference as chair of the ACC Board of Directors, and I very much look forward to working with my colleagues and Commissioner Phillips in this role,” Ryan said.

“Our league remains committed to first-rate academics and first-rate athletics, and to ensuring that all of our priorities are accomplished with the utmost integrity.”

The Executive Committee will include Ryan, Guskiewicz, Boston College President William Leahy, Miami President Julio Frenk, Virginia Tech President Timothy Sands and Wake Forest President Susan Wente.

The remaining Board of Directors members are represented on other key committees such as Finance, Audit and Autonomy and will rotate onto the Executive Committee as terms expire.

The chair of the Faculty Athletic Representatives for the 2023-24 academic year will be Sheila Vélez Martínez (Pitt).

John Wildhack (Syracuse) will be the chair of the Athletics Directors, and Amy Calabrese (Louisville) will serve as the chair of the Senior Woman Administrators.

“The amazing leadership at our 15 member institutions is one of the ACC’s greatest assets,” Phillips said. “The past year saw many positive developments for our conference, including the endorsement of the league’s success incentives initiative, the relocation of the conference office headquarters to Charlotte, and winning nine national titles. To be certain, I look forward to a tremendous year working with the entire board lead by President Ryan and Chancellor Guskiewicz.”