UVA in the crosshairs over student vote on Israel, antisemitism against Jewish students 

A lot of things about the holy hell that Israel is raining down on the people of Gaza can be true at the same time, as the ongoing controversy over Israel and Gaza at my alma mater, the University of Virginia, demonstrates.

One, the university needs to discipline students who have been engaged in the overt and downright ugly antisemitism we’ve seen displayed toward Jewish students on Grounds in the name of supposed pro-peace activists saying whatever they want to say in the name of being critical about the far-right Israeli government’s atrocities in Gaza.

There is absolutely no place for what we’ve seen from these faux-peace advocates, and it’s embarrassing that UVA President Jim Ryan and the UVA Board of Visitors have not only been silent in the face of this dangerous nonsense hate speech, but have actively trying to suppress any criticism of their inexcusable inaction.

Two, at the same time, those denouncing the results of a nonbinding student referendum that came out in favor of asking UVA to divest its holdings in Israeli business and industry need to find something else to get upset about.

A Glenn Youngkin appointee to the Board of Visitors, Douglas Wetmore, a UVA alum, laughably called the student vote “one of the most shameful things to happen in the history of the university.”

Hyperbole much? would be one response to that bit of tone-deafness, speaking as Wetmore is at a university built by slave labor that systematically excluded women for more than 150 years.

It’s perfectly reasonable for students to suggest that the university use its billions in endowment money to push for meaningful policy change.

It was a similar push by students across the U.S. in the 1980s that helped lead to the downfall of the apartheid regime in South Africa.

Which is to say, you can be anti-Benjamin Netanyahu, and against his policies that are leading to mass starvation for millions of Gazans, just as you could be anti-F.W. de Klerk, and against the apartheid policies that reduced black South Africans to second-class citizenship in their own country, and not be anti-people of Israel, or anti-people of South Africa.

And, yes, the kids in the pro-Gaza peace movements on college campuses, including at UVA, can do a much better job in that respect.

Jewish students at UVA, who have nothing to do with the Israeli war effort, “have reported being slapped, spit on, threatened, called ‘kike’ and ‘filthy Jew,’” according to a report this week in the Daily Progress.

If any of the perpetrators in these incidents is a UVA student, they should soon be told that they’re an ex-UVA student.

There are no easy answers on the bigger matter at hand.

Hamas, the ruling power in Gaza, continues to hold hostages from its Oct. 7 attacks on nearby communities in Southern Israel, and its leaders continue to advocate for the end to the Israeli nation-state; as the Netanyahu hard-liners, citing Israel’s right to defend itself and for the safe return of its citizens who are held hostage, push the limits, and well beyond, of international law with the bombing campaign.

Hamas is not just an existential threat to Israel; its reign of terror in Gaza, dating back to 2006, has kept Gazans down in every standard of sociodemographic measure.

But even then, at least most Gazans, before the Israeli bombing campaign, post-Oct. 7, had roofs over their heads, food to eat, dinner tables to eat their food on.

The U.S. government has, disappointingly, stayed almost entirely out of the fray, which is why it is that we see kids on college campuses, at UVA and across the country, getting involved the way they have, trying to sway political leaders from inaction into doing something.

One thing we can all agree on – the U.S. government needs to do something,

Actually, there’s one more thing we should all be able to agree on – the wave of antisemitism that has arisen since Oct. 7 is beyond even being embarrassing.

It’s also just plain sad that this is the way we respond, and that so many think it’s OK to respond that way.

And also that, in the case of what’s been going on at UVA, its leadership sits idly by, doing nothing to protect Jewish students who have nothing to do with what is being done half a world away from being victimized on Grounds.