UVA Health team member Dr. Danielle Griggs chosen to lead pharmacy services across system
Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
prescription drugs
(© JJAVA – stock.adobe.com)

UVA Health has promoted Dr. Danielle Griggs to serve as the health system’s next chief pharmacy officer.

A team member since 2016, Griggs will begin to oversee pharmacy services across all four of the health system’s medical centers in Charlottesville, Culpeper, Haymarket and Prince William on October 18, 2023.

Griggs was chosen after a national search to lead more than 500 frontline pharmacy team members in providing critical medications for patients across Virginia.

“Our pharmacy team is critical to the goal in our 10-year strategic plan of delivering care close to home for all Virginians with complex health needs,” said Min Lee, chief operating officer for UVA Health University Medical Center. “Whether being a persistent advocate for our pharmacists in support of stellar operations or working tirelessly in pursuit of our mission to achieve outstanding outcomes in research, education and clinical care, Danielle is committed to inspiring ideas from our frontline team that will ensure the best service for our patients and communities, while remaining a premier pharmacy operation.”

Griggs has held a variety of roles at UVA Health. She began in 2016 as a pharmacy manager, where she was responsible for health system medication procurement and drug expense management. Then, she oversaw the medication formulary, clinical and operational programs, drug shortages, and 340B operations and compliance. In 2019, she was promoted to serve as senior director of pharmacy, where she has been responsible for pharmacy business operations across the health system.

“Over the past seven years, I have seen firsthand what a tremendous pharmacy team we have here at UVA Health, and I am honored to have been chosen to lead it,” Griggs said. “I look forward to continuing to work alongside our excellent team to provide high-quality care and service for all of our patients.”

Griggs earned her doctor of pharmacy and master’s in business administration from the University of Kentucky. She completed a residency in health system pharmacy administration at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she also earned her master of science degree from the Eshelman School of Pharmacy.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

