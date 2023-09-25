UVA Health awards $200K in funding to 26 nonprofits in Northern Virginia, Culpeper

UVA Health has awarded nearly $200,000 in grant funding to 26 local nonprofit organizations in Culpeper and Northern Virginia.

The organizations support their communities’ most vulnerable populations, strive to reflect diversity, equity and inclusion and address the pipeline for healthcare workforce development.

“The recipients of these grants are organizations that resonate with the UVA Health mission, vision, and values and improve access to care to community members who need it most,” Chief Executive Officer of UVA Community Health Erik Shannon said. “By investing in and collaborating with these local non-profit organizations, we can extend our impact far beyond our hospital walls and advance the overall health and well-being of the communities we serve.”

The grant recipients are charitable organizations that have demonstrated unwavering commitment to addressing the community needs identified in the UVA Health Community Health Needs Assessment Study (CHNA) 2022-2024 health needs assessment. Focus areas include mental health/behavioral health, substance use, and chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, heart disease and obesity.

Organizations who have received grants from this recent grant cycle include:

Northern Virginia Grant Cycle Partners

BEACON for English Language and Literacy

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington

Brain Injury Services

CASA Children’s Intervention Services, Inc.

CFH, Inc.

Future Kings, Inc

HireGround

Literacy Volunteers of America – Prince William County

NAMI Prince William

Northern Virginia Family Service

Postpartum Support Virginia

Rainbow Therapeutic Riding Center

Serve Our Willing Warriors

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church – Crossroads Connection

The Arc of Greater Prince William/INSIGHT Inc.

Youth for Tomorrow New Life Center, Inc.

Culpeper Grant Cycle Partners

Aging Together Corporation

Culpeper County Parks and Recreation Department

Culpeper Food Closet

Hero’s Bridge

Hospice of the Piedmont

Living the Dream Foundation

Madison Free Clinic

Mental Health Association of Fauquier County

People Incorporated of Virginia CASA

The Arc of North Central Virginia, Inc.

“As a community member, I’ve seen firsthand the great work organizations like these achieve everyday” Donna Staton, Chief Operating Officer, UVA Community Health, said. “UVA Health is invested in improving the health and wellness of our community members to create a stronger region. Together, we can further our mission to transform health for all Virginians and beyond.”