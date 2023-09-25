Countries
UVA Health awards $200K in funding to 26 nonprofits in Northern Virginia, Culpeper
Health, Virginia

UVA Health awards $200K in funding to 26 nonprofits in Northern Virginia, Culpeper

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Photo Credit: Peshkova/iStock Photo

UVA Health has awarded nearly $200,000 in grant funding to 26 local nonprofit organizations in Culpeper and Northern Virginia.

The organizations support their communities’ most vulnerable populations, strive to reflect diversity, equity and inclusion and address the pipeline for healthcare workforce development.

“The recipients of these grants are organizations that resonate with the UVA Health mission, vision, and values and improve access to care to community members who need it most,” Chief Executive Officer of UVA Community Health Erik Shannon said. “By investing in and collaborating with these local non-profit organizations, we can extend our impact far beyond our hospital walls and advance the overall health and well-being of the communities we serve.”

The grant recipients are charitable organizations that have demonstrated unwavering commitment to addressing the community needs identified in the UVA Health Community Health Needs Assessment Study (CHNA) 2022-2024 health needs assessment. Focus areas include mental health/behavioral health, substance use, and chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, heart disease and obesity.

Organizations who have received grants from this recent grant cycle include:

Northern Virginia Grant Cycle Partners

  • BEACON for English Language and Literacy
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington
  • Brain Injury Services
  • CASA Children’s Intervention Services, Inc.
  • CFH, Inc.
  • Future Kings, Inc
  • HireGround
  • Literacy Volunteers of America – Prince William County
  • NAMI Prince William
  • Northern Virginia Family Service
  • Postpartum Support Virginia
  • Rainbow Therapeutic Riding Center
  • Serve Our Willing Warriors
  • Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church – Crossroads Connection
  • The Arc of Greater Prince William/INSIGHT Inc.
  • Youth for Tomorrow New Life Center, Inc.

Culpeper Grant Cycle Partners

  • Aging Together Corporation
  • Culpeper County Parks and Recreation Department
  • Culpeper Food Closet
  • Hero’s Bridge
  • Hospice of the Piedmont
  • Living the Dream Foundation
  • Madison Free Clinic
  • Mental Health Association of Fauquier County
  • People Incorporated of Virginia CASA
  • The Arc of North Central Virginia, Inc.

As a community member, I’ve seen firsthand the great work organizations like these achieve everyday” Donna Staton, Chief Operating Officer, UVA Community Health, said. “UVA Health is invested in improving the health and wellness of our community members to create a stronger region. Together, we can further our mission to transform health for all Virginians and beyond.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

