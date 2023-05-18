UVA coach Tony Bennett offers four-star Class of 2024 guard from Los Angeles

Talented California guard Trent Perry has received an offer from Tony Bennett and Co. at Virginia.

Perry is a 6-foot-4, 175-pound guard from Harvard-Westlake in Studio City, a neighborhood in Los Angeles. He’s listed as a four-star prospect in the 247Sports composite ratings, and is currently ranked at No. 69 nationally, and the fourth-best player in the Golden State.

Perry announced his latest offer on his Twitter account on Thursday afternoon. He also holds offers from hometown rivals UCLA and Southern Cal, along with Stanford, Cal, Colorado, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Vanderbilt and others.

Perry has officially visited Colorado and Vandy, as well as USC just a few days ago. He attended a UCLA-Oregon game on an unofficial visit, and plans to officially visit the Bruins as well, and the national interest in his services is only expected to grow over the coming weeks.

He will be playing for Vegas Elite on the Nike EYBL Circuit this summer. Rivals has Perry listed at No. 8 among the top players in the circuit, and he’s been impressive through the first two sessions, shooting at a 53-percent clip from three-point land.

Perry fits the mold of a couple of former Cavalier point guards who hailed from Cali — London Perrantes and Kihei Clark. He’s been described as having exceptional vision, nifty ball-handling skills, the ability to consistently knock down shots from mid-range and from downtown, and provides on-ball toughness on the defensive end. Sound familiar, Wahoo fans?

“I’m an all-around player, a two-way player,” Perry told On3.com in a recent interview. “I play both ends of the floor, whatever it takes. I’ll defend the other team’s best player, rebound, facilitate, and really can do it all. I’ve stayed in the gym, working on all aspects, and that has really helped me perform. I watch a lot of Russell Westbrook. He gets triple-doubles and has an impact on all parts of the game. I try and do the same.”

Perry is a proven winner, as he was named MVP for Harvard-Westlake en route to its Mission League championship, and was named to the CIF-SS Open Division’s first team after leading the Wolverines to a state title. Harvard-Westlake was ranked the No. 7 team in the country by MaxPreps.

In the state championship game against St. Joseph, Perry nearly notched a triple-double, finishing with 16 points, 10 assists and 8 rebounds. He didn’t miss a single field-goal attempt in the state semifinals.

Back in December, Perry had the following to say about his ultimate college choice, per Pro Insight:

“I just want to play high-level competition and create an impact when I step on the floor as a freshman. I don’t want to redshirt or transfer, I want to stick there my whole time and I want to be comfortable with the coaches and players so I can make an impact when I get there.”

Perry admitted that his recruitment is “still very wide open” at the moment, and that he’s in no rush to join a program any time soon.

“I’m versatile, able to play on the ball or off the ball, so that part doesn’t really matter to me,” said Perry. “However, I do want to play for a coach that trusts me to make plays and be myself, whether that comes on the ball or off the ball.”

Bennett and the UVA staff have offers on the table for three other 4-star point guards for the ‘24 class — Travis Perry (no relation) from Kentucky; Daniel Freitag from Minnesota; and, most recently, Christian Bliss from Pennsylvania.