Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
UVA Cancer Center offers community grants of up to $10K each for ideas to improve care
Local

UVA Cancer Center offers community grants of up to $10K each for ideas to improve care

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
health care
(© ipopba – stock.adobe.com)

Five grants of up to $10,000 each are available from UVA Cancer Center to community groups that work in the cancer center’s service area of 3.2 million people.

UVA seeks innovative ideas to improve care and reduce health disparities while reducing cancer’s impact and enhancing health equity. Community-based projects with the potential to improve cancer care and prevention are welcome to apply for funding.

“Community collaboration is essential to being a comprehensive cancer center,” Lindsay Hauser, director of the Office of Community Outreach and Engagement at UVA Cancer Center, said. “We welcome community input, feedback and innovative ideas to prevent cancer and enhance survivorship.”

UVA Health, home to one of only 54 comprehensive cancer centers in the country, has a service area which includes eastern West Virginia and much of Virginia, including 87 counties that span from Southwest and Southside Virginia to Culpeper and portions of Northern Virginia.

The Comprehensive Community Grants program is open to community-based nonprofits, advocacy organizations, faith-based institutions, neighborhood committees, local municipalities, academic institutions and hospitals. Proposed projects should address cancer health education, prevention, early detection or survivorship. Prioritization will go to projects focused on prostate cancer, health disparities and priority areas identified by the UVA Cancer Center’s Community Advisory Council.

As part of UVA Cancer Center’s mission as a National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center, the grants program seeks to educate the public about cancer, improve screening, conduct innovative research and provide cutting-edge, high-quality cancer care.

Interested organizations may apply online, and question may be emailed to Hauser at [email protected]. Deadline is 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Maybe the Augusta County Board of Supervisors should censure its chair
2 $5M suit filed against Augusta County deputies alleges ‘excessive force’ in 2020 arrest
3 Clemson, FSU take top spots in preseason ACC poll: Virginia picked to finish last
4 Podcast: The writers don’t think much of UVA football, but what do the writers know?
5 Virginia vet tech sentenced to prison for hosting dogfights, electrocuting dogs

Latest News

guns congress
Politics, U.S.

A public health crisis: Lawmakers want scheduled votes for gun violence prevention legislation

Rebecca Barnabi
History, Virginia

Virginia’s Fort Monroe awarded $75K grant for Resource Protection Survey

Rebecca Barnabi

In the early 1600s, an exploration mission identified the channel between the Chesapeake Bay and Hampton Roads as a strategic defensive site.

Virginia

VCU Health and U.S. Navy partnership will enhance trauma care on the battlefield and at home

Rebecca Barnabi

A partnership between VCU Health and the U.S. Navy will work to reach a goal of zero preventable trauma-related deaths.

glenn youngkin
Politics, Virginia

Environmental groups challenging Youngkin on decision to pull Virginia from RGGI

Chris Graham
chesapeake bay
Culture, U.S.

Restoration of Chesapeake Bay watershed would accelerate with focus on federal resources

Rebecca Barnabi
baseball
Sports

‘Baby Shark’ Gerardo Parra headlines Home Run Derby X event in Fredericksburg

Chris Graham
soccer
Sports

VMI soccer coach Nick Regan named to lead Team USA in Pan-American Maccabiah Games

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy