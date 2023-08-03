UVA Cancer Center offers community grants of up to $10K each for ideas to improve care

Five grants of up to $10,000 each are available from UVA Cancer Center to community groups that work in the cancer center’s service area of 3.2 million people.

UVA seeks innovative ideas to improve care and reduce health disparities while reducing cancer’s impact and enhancing health equity. Community-based projects with the potential to improve cancer care and prevention are welcome to apply for funding.

“Community collaboration is essential to being a comprehensive cancer center,” Lindsay Hauser, director of the Office of Community Outreach and Engagement at UVA Cancer Center, said. “We welcome community input, feedback and innovative ideas to prevent cancer and enhance survivorship.”

UVA Health, home to one of only 54 comprehensive cancer centers in the country, has a service area which includes eastern West Virginia and much of Virginia, including 87 counties that span from Southwest and Southside Virginia to Culpeper and portions of Northern Virginia.

The Comprehensive Community Grants program is open to community-based nonprofits, advocacy organizations, faith-based institutions, neighborhood committees, local municipalities, academic institutions and hospitals. Proposed projects should address cancer health education, prevention, early detection or survivorship. Prioritization will go to projects focused on prostate cancer, health disparities and priority areas identified by the UVA Cancer Center’s Community Advisory Council.

As part of UVA Cancer Center’s mission as a National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center, the grants program seeks to educate the public about cancer, improve screening, conduct innovative research and provide cutting-edge, high-quality cancer care.

Interested organizations may apply online, and question may be emailed to Hauser at [email protected]. Deadline is 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.