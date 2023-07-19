UVA basketball alum Armaan Franklin signs training-camp deal with Denver Nuggets

The defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets, who signed UVA basketball Jay Huff and Braxton Key to two-way deals earlier this week, are adding another UVA alum, Armaan Franklin, with the Nuggets signing Franklin to a training-camp contract.

Franklin passed on his final year of college eligibility this spring, opting for putting his name into the NBA Draft pool. His name wasn’t called, but the Nuggets signed him to an Exhibit 10 deal that gives the team the rights to assign Franklin to their G League team if he were to be waived before the NBA regular season.

Franklin, a 6’4”, 195-pound guard, played for the Nuggets in the NBA Summer League, scoring 3.5 points in 12.1 minutes per game in limited action.

At Virginia in 2022-2023, Franklin was the team’s leading scorer, averaging 12.4 points per game, shooting 42.4 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from three-point range.