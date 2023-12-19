UVA Athletics to highlight Virginia Football 2024 recruiting class on signing day show

UVA Athletics will highlight Virginia Football‘s underwhelming 2024 prep recruiting class with a live early signing day show on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

The two-hour show, hosted by the Virginia Radio Network’s John Freeman, will air on VirginiaSports.com and ACC Network Extra.

The class isn’t getting high ranks from the recruiting services – the 247Sports composite ranking is 75th nationally, 15th in the ACC, which is expanding to 17 schools in 2024.

The top-rated in-state recruit, Episcopal (Alexandria, Va.) tight end John Rogers, is the 13th-ranked recruit in Virginia in 2024.

Virginia has hard commits from just three of the Top 50 in-state recruits, with a fourth – Freedom (Woodbridge) athlete Kameron Courtney – set to announce his decision on Tuesday.

SEC schools are taking the top five recruits from the Commonwealth, beginning with Salem linebacker Chris Cole, a four-star who committed to Georgia, along with the #3 recruit from Virginia, four-star Fairfax linebacker Kristopher Jones.

Virginia Tech has commitments from two Top 10 in-state recruits, Green Run (Virginia Beach) wideout Keylen Adams and Frank W. Cox (Virginia Beach) edge rusher Gerard Johnson.

Tech’s 2024 class is ranked 40th nationally and eighth in the ACC in the 247Sports composite.

Doubtful that we hear a lot on Wednesday’s in-house show about how poorly regarded this class is, and how light on total commits it is – if Courtney announces for Virginia, as assumed, he’d be the 13th commit in the class.

For context, Florida State, with the ACC’s best class, which ranks fourth nationally, has 23 commits, and Miami, which has the sixth-ranked class, has 27.

Wednesday’s show, which will be made available for streaming, will feature interviews with head coach Tony Elliott, offensive coordinator Des Kitchings, defensive coordinator John Rudzinski and comments from UVA’s position coaches.

The pre-show signing day press conference with Elliott will also be made available for streaming.