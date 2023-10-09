UVA alum, former chair of AHA’s Stroke Council to chair UVA school’s radiology department

Dr. Colin Derdeyn, a national leader, clinician and pioneer in advancing stroke care, will chair UVA School of Medicine’s Department of Radiology and Medical Imaging.

Derdeyn comes to UVA on January 2, 2024 from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, where he served as chair of the Department of Radiology since 2015. He previously served as a professor of radiology, neurology and neurological surgery at Washington University School of Medicine and as director of the Washington University/Barnes Jewish Hospital Stroke and Cerebrovascular Center.

“Dr. Derdeyn not only has significant leadership experience at the University of Iowa but has been a national leader in improving stroke care for patients across the country as a physician scientist,” Dr. Melina R. Kibbe, dean of the UVA School of Medicine and chief health affairs officer for UVA Health, said. “The breadth and depth of his leadership skills will help him further strengthen our excellent Department of Radiology and Medical Imaging.”

As chair at Iowa, Derdeyn helped develop a partnership with Siemens to provide state-of-the-art imaging equipment and establish collaborative operational efficiency, clinical research and educational programs. He expanded investments in the Department of Radiology’s multidisciplinary research programs and facilities, along with raising money to endow multiple professorships. He also helped create a mentorship program for junior faculty and developed new pathway programs to broaden recruitment for fellowships and faculty positions.

Derdeyn co-chaired a campus master planning process for the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and played a key role in creating a 10-year, $4.3 billion plan to expand patient-care services and expand facilities.

“Important components of UVA Health’s 10-year strategic plan include expanding access to care and creating destination patient care programs,” Kibbe said. “Dr. Derdeyn’s experiences at the University of Iowa in helping shape the strategic growth of their health system will be invaluable as we continue implementing our strategic plan. And, as principal investigator for two ongoing multi-institutional NIH-funded studies examining innovative approaches to stroke care, Dr. Derdeyn will serve as a role model to many as a researcher who is striving to improve how we care for our patients.”

Before his leadership role in Iowa, Derdeyn served as president of the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery and chair of the American Heart Association’s Stroke Council.

He earned his bachelor’s and medical degrees from UVA before completing a residency in radiology at Barnes Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine. Derdeyn completed two fellowships at Washington University in diagnostic neuroradiology and in stroke and cerebrovascular research, as well as along with a fellowship in interventional neuroradiology at the University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics.

Derdeyn said he could not pass up the opportunity to return to UVA, which played a major role in shaping who he is as a person, leader and physician.

“John Jane Sr., MD, the former chair of neurosurgery at UVA, was a wonderful role model and mentor. He was a tremendous example of excellence in clinical care, research and education, and a great leader. He motivated people by his expectations of them. His expectations inspired confidence and you did not want to let him down,” Derdeyn said. “Those kinds of experiences are why the University of Virginia and Charlottesville have a special place in my heart, and why I am so excited to join UVA to help advance the department, institution and community.”

Derdeyn will succeed Dr. Alan Matsumoto, who has served as chair since 2009.