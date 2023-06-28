UVA alum Andrew Abbott improves to 4-0: Cincinnati wins at Baltimore, 3-1

Andrew Abbott, a 2021 University of Virginia alum, continued the impressive start to his Major League career in a 3-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.

Abbott (4-0, 1.21 ERA in five starts in MLB in 2023) threw a career-high 107 pitches, giving up one run on two hits, striking out eight and walking three in six innings of work.

Abbott’s final strikeout came when Aaron Hicks was called out for the final out of the sixth. Hicks was assessed with the strike three by home plate umpire Dan Merzel for not being in the box on time.

Since making his MLB debut about a month ago, Abbott has been nothing short of spectacular. The Reds are 5-0 in his starts, and his sparkling 1.21 ERA is the lowest for a Reds pitcher through five starts in 38 years, since Tom Browning had a 1.14 ERA over his first five starts in 1984.

Abbott was charged with the task of being the Reds stopper in Charm City. After seeing a 12-game win streak snapped Saturday in a loss to Atlanta, Cincinnati had dropped three straight coming in.

On the Reds telecast, play-by-play announcer John Sadak said Abbott was certainly well-prepared for this, even being only two years removed from his college career.

“This young man was a reliever for three years in college. He was certainly well-prepared for this. He understands the game,” said Sadak.

Cincinnati manager David Bell said it was simple what the Reds needed from Abbott against the Orioles.

“With the injuries we have with our starters, Andrew knew what we needed tonight, and he gave us that,” Bell said.

TJ Friedl, who had two hits for the Reds, said that the start by Abbott was the key.

“He (Abbott) was just fantastic. He has so much composure out on the mound, he just sets the tone of the game,” said Friedl.

When asked how he felt about being referred to as a “stopper,” a modest Abbott said, “The team itself has the energy itself to turn things around. Whoever is stepping up in a big moment.”

Andrew said he really didn’t consider himself a stopper.

“I really wouldn’t consider it as a stopper. Maybe it was giving a little more length to the bullpen,” Abbott said.

A stopper or not, there is not another starting pitcher on the Reds staff that has won a game after a loss this month.

When that was pointed out to Abbott, his response was, “That’s pretty cool.”

The Cincinnati win moves the Reds back into the NL Central Division lead as Milwaukee dropped a 7-2 decision to the New York Mets.