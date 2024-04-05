Updated information on Augusta County property reassessment appeals process

The next phase of the appeal process for the 2024 property reassessment in Augusta County continues with hearings before the Augusta County Board of Equalization.

The county sent out a press release to detail the ways to appeal the reassessment if you feel the reassessed value does not accurately:

Represent the current fair market value of your property.

Use accurate property data and you believe there are errors, such as the acreage of the assessment.

Show consistency with similar properties in your area.

If you presented an informal appeal to the Reassessment Office and feel you did not achieve resolution, or if you would like to start a completely new appeal, you may do so by contacting the Augusta County Real Estate Office.

The best way to start an appeal with the Board of Equalization is to use the online form found on the reassessment page. Submitting the form will allow the real estate office to schedule your hearing, which will not occur until June.

If you have information for your appeal available, you may submit documents through the online form, however, supporting documentation is not needed until your hearing before the BOE.

Online form: AugustaCountyVA.gov/BOE

Reassessment page: AugustaCountyVA.gov/reassessment

Online real estate database: AugustaCountyVA.gov/RealEstateDatabase

The Board of Equalization presumes that the reassessed value on your notice is correct. At the hearing, the taxpayer must present clear evidence that the assessment of the property is not uniform with the assessments of other similar properties or that the property is assessed in excess of its fair market value.

Comparable sales data, property information, and details on incorrect property statistics must be presented in an appeal to the Board of Equalization.

After reviewing the in-person or written appeal, the Board of Equalization will determine whether to increase, decrease, or affirm the assessment.

By submitting an online form, you will be contacted directly to arrange a hearing date and time. Cases will be reviewed by the BOE on dates to-be-determined and will be advertised in the newspaper.

Owners with fewer than four residential units will receive a 45-day notice prior to their hearing date, per Virginia Code, though these owners can choose to waive the 45-day notice in order to schedule the hearing before that date.

Appeals to the Circuit Court

A property owner may appeal to the Augusta County Circuit Court without first appealing to the Reassessment Office or the Board of Equalization.

Appeals to the Circuit Court are a judicial procedure and filings are made to the Clerk of the Circuit Court.

Application for appeal should be filed with the Circuit Court Civil Division in person. More information about the process can be found in the Circuit Court Clerk’s civil manual.

Call the Court Clerk’s office at 540-245-5321 for more information.