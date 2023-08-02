Countries
Update: Dinwiddie County Interstate 85 shooting victim dies
Public Safety, Virginia

Crystal Graham
police investigation
(© blackboard – stock.adobe.com)

A 19-year-old woman is dead after succumbing to injuries sustained when a passing vehicle fired at her Tuesday morning in the southbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie County.

The victim, T’miya Murphy, 19, from South Chesterfield, was travelling in her 2017 Kia Optima on I-85 when a passing vehicle fired at her. Murphy’s sedan crossed the southbound lanes of the interstate and crashed on the right shoulder of northbound I-85, according to police.

The shooting occurred at 10:50 a.m. near Exit 63.

Virginia State Police are investigating the homicide.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact the VSP at (804) 609-5656 or [email protected].

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

