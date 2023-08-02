Update: Dinwiddie County Interstate 85 shooting victim dies

A 19-year-old woman is dead after succumbing to injuries sustained when a passing vehicle fired at her Tuesday morning in the southbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie County.

The victim, T’miya Murphy, 19, from South Chesterfield, was travelling in her 2017 Kia Optima on I-85 when a passing vehicle fired at her. Murphy’s sedan crossed the southbound lanes of the interstate and crashed on the right shoulder of northbound I-85, according to police.

The shooting occurred at 10:50 a.m. near Exit 63.

Virginia State Police are investigating the homicide.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact the VSP at (804) 609-5656 or [email protected].