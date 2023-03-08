Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news upcoming business symposium to feature npr journalist mental health expert
Culture

Upcoming business symposium to feature NPR journalist, mental health expert

Crystal Graham
Published:
classroom
(© Monkey Business – stock.adobe.com)

An award-winning journalist and author and a mental-health expert will serve as keynote speakers at Shenandoah University’s 13th Business Symposium titled “Leadership in Challenging Times.”

The symposium takes place on March 24, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Halpin-Harrison Hall on Shenandoah’s main campus in Winchester.

The event is designed to educate and inspire business leaders from for-profit and nonprofit organizations. Students can also enhance their classroom experiences through direct exposure to the diverse community of business professionals and speakers at the heart of the symposium.

Long-term impacts of COVID and technology

Author Anya Kamenetz, a futurist with a passion for the complexities of how we learn, work and live in a rapidly changing world, is the morning keynote speaker and will speak from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Her message, “The Stolen Years: Where We Go From Here,” explores the long-term implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on students, parents, employers and employees and how technology has changed the way people work and learn.

Kamenetz, an award-winning former correspondent for National Public Radio, is a three-time winner of national awards from the Education Writers Association, and her digital education coverage at NPR won a 2017 Edward R. Murrow award for innovation from the Radio Television Digital News Association.

It’s time to talk about mental health

Johnny Crowder, founder and CEO of Cope Notes and an expert in resilience, well-being and mental health, is the afternoon keynote speaker and will speak from 1:30-2:55 p.m. His presentation is titled “Beyond Coping: A Candid Conversation About Resilience, Connection, and Happiness in the Workplace.”

Crowder, a trauma survivor and Certified Recovery Peer Specialist, uses a positive, humorous and candid approach to show his audiences why discussing mental health is the key to coping, and why the most resilient organizational cultures prioritize and support mental health.

Breakout sessions

In addition to keynote topics, attendees can choose from an array of dynamic breakout sessions focused on current business issues and best practices. These sessions can help attendees put today’s rapidly changing business climate in perspective and provide practical tools, tips and techniques to use right now.

Some breakout sessions at this year’s symposium include:

  • Leading with Resilience Workshop
  • 5 Keys to Building a Leadership Culture
  • Supporting Your Growth with Digital Marketing
  • Engaging Employees Through Clarity and Alignment
  • Emerging Best Practices in Employment Law

Networking opportunities are available throughout the day, and registration includes refreshments, a boxed lunch, a door prize raffle and happy hour.

Registration

The cost to attend the symposium is $115 per person for general admission.

Shenandoah University students, faculty and staff are admitted for free but online registration is required.

For more information about the Business Symposium, or to register, visit su.edu/symposium.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

1 Embattled Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood has his supporters: Who are they?
2 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
3 Waynesboro had a day shelter for the homeless; it was shut down due to zoning
4 Waynesboro renters living with mold, leaks afraid to report conditions, fear retaliation
5 Dear Mr. Buttigieg: Hate is not a Waynesboro value, no matter what our vice mayor says

Latest News

jim boeheim
Sports

Syracuse’s season done: Is legendary coach Jim Boeheim done as well ?

Scott German
school lunch
U.S./World

Amid rising costs, lawmakers looking to extend Keep Kids Fed Act for additional year

Crystal Graham

Legislators are working to help school districts in Virginia and across the country continue to provide meals to students and mitigate the impacts of inflation.

warbird
Culture

WWII Warbirds to fly over Mid-Atlantic, give public glimpse of history

Crystal Graham

The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force will be flying at 14 cities in four states as a tribute to the men and women who flew the vintage aircraft.

Kymora Johnson
Sports

Virginia basketball signee Kymora Johnson repeats as Gatorade Player of the Year

Chris Graham
solar panels
Virginia

Solar project aims to protect low-income families from electricity rate inflation

Crystal Graham
terry holland
Sports

Virginia Athletics announces May 6 event to honor the late Terry Holland

Chris Graham
Tressie McMillan Cottom
Culture

Tressie McMillan Cottom to take part in Q&A, book signing at Bridgewater College

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy