University of Richmond names Martu Loncarica new field hockey coach

The University of Richmond has hired Martu Loncarica, the 2023 Atlantic 10 Field Hockey Coach of the Year at La Salle, to lead the Spiders field hockey program.

Loncarica led La Salle to a 13-6 record in 2023, her third year at the helm of the program.

She was 28-27 overall at La Salle, her first head-coaching job.

“Spider Athletics is thrilled to welcome Martu to Richmond,” UR Athletics Director John Hardt said. “What her team accomplished in a short time at La Salle is incredibly impressive and shows that she can build championship-caliber programs. She is also passionate about developing the athletic, academic, and leadership abilities of her student-athletes, and I think she is an excellent fit for Richmond Athletics.”

Prior to taking the job at La Salle, Loncarica was an assistant coach at Saint Joseph’s and at her alma mater, Syracuse, where as a player, she was a three-time All-American and a three-time Big East champion and is second on Syracuse’s career points list, with 139 points from 37 goals and 65 assists.

“I am truly honored to lead the University of Richmond’s field hockey team. This program has an incredible history of success in the A-10 and I am committed to restoring that legacy,” Loncarica said. “My aim is to mentor student-athletes in becoming their best selves, and this institution perfectly aligns with my vision and values. I am enthusiastic about honoring the past and building a long lasting, successful future. Thank you to John Hardt and the Richmond family for this wonderful opportunity.”