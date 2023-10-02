Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan
Ukraine funding excluded in Continuing Resolution to keep government open
Politics, U.S. & World

Ukraine funding excluded in Continuing Resolution to keep government open

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Photo courtesy Jennifer Lewis.

Disaster relief funds were included in Congress’s stopgap bill to avoid a government shutdown.

But President Joe Biden’s request of $24 billion to assist Ukraine in its war against Russia was not included.

Right-wing Republicans in the U.S. House threatened for months to vote against any funding bill package that included funding for Ukraine.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited with Biden and senators at the White House in late September. Sen. Mark R. Warner, chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, said afterward that the U.S. walking away from Ukraine “would undermine the progress in securing Ukrainian independence, undercut NATO, and embolden authoritarian regimes around the world.”

The Chicago Tribune reported that U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley of Chicago was the only Democrat who voted against the emergency funding plan because Ukraine was omitted from funding. Quigley co-chairs the Congressional Ukraine Caucus.

“This bill is a victory for Putin and Putin-sympathizers everywhere. We now have 45 days to correct this grave mistake,” Quigley said in a statement in reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The roll call in the U.S. House vote of the Continuing Resolution was 335 to 91, including 209 Democrats and 126 Republicans in favor, and 91 opposed, including 90 Republicans. Late Saturday, the Senate vote was 88 to 9.

The Continuing Resolution extends funding for the federal government for 45 days.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Wife of man accused of killing service dog attempts to run down vet, second husky
2 Money Republicans want Youngkin: But he needs to win Virginia in November first
3 Augusta County BOS losing control of narrative that Seaton is alone in asking questions
4 Goodbye asphalt, hello open space: Waynesboro begins work on South River Preserve
5 Virginia has to learn how to win football games: It needs to start this weekend at Boston College

Latest News

sunset park sketch waynesboro
Culture, Local

Sunset Park in Waynesboro has potential to be open by end of year

Crystal Graham
congress
Politics, U.S. & World

Legislation would ensure federal contractors receive compensation if government shuts down

Rebecca Barnabi

The Fair Pay for Federal Contractors Act would ensure federal contractors hurt during a potential government shutdown receive compensation.

vegetable stand at farmers market
Schools, Virginia

Healthy bites: Virginians encouraged to participate in Farm to School Week

Rebecca Barnabi

Virginians are encouraged this week to make some noise for Virginia Farm to School Week, for which 125 school divisions have a program.

handcuffs arrest police hands guilty jail
Police, Virginia

Five-hour armed robbery spree in Hampton Roads yields 29-year sentence for Chesapeake man

Crystal Graham
commonwealth veterans day event
Politics, U.S. & World

Lawmakers address backlog of veterans’ record requests in letter to National Archives

Rebecca Barnabi
acc football
Sports

Two Hokies, on the heels of the win over Pitt, among the ACC Football Players of the Week for Week 5

Chris Graham
jail handcuffs
Police, Virginia

Norfolk man in jail after shooting, car chase on Little Creek Road

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy