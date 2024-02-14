Countries
U.S. House votes 214-213 to impeach Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas
Politics, US & World

U.S. House votes 214-213 to impeach Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

Chris Graham
Published date:
congress
(© Toshe – stock.adobe.com)

House Republicans got their vote of impeachment on Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, literally by one vote – a 214-213 margin sending articles of impeachment to the U.S. Senate on Tuesday.

There is less than no chance that the Senate will vote to convict, and House Republicans, which failed, embarrassingly, in their first attempt to push the politically-motivated impeachment through last week, know that.

The same House Republicans don’t want to actually do anything to actually deal with the surge of people at the southern border seeking asylum, declaring “dead on arrival” a bipartisan Senate bill that would provide billions for increased border security and immigrant processing because disgraced ex-president Donald Trump wants to play politics with the issue.

Case in point: Virginia First District Republican Rob Wittman.

“The actions of Secretary Mayorkas have led to a complete humanitarian and national security catastrophe. For three years, Secretary Mayorkas has refused to enforce the laws passed by Congress, abused his authority as a cabinet secretary, and misled Congress and the American people about the crisis and the role his actions and decisions have played in sparking and facilitating it,” Wittman said in a statement.

None of that is true; Wittman knows this.

“The secretary has expressed no intention of securing our nation’s border, ignoring his oath to our country,” Wittman said. “Congress has a responsibility to hold executive branch officials accountable when they fail to uphold their oath of office, abuse their authority, or are dishonest with the American people. This is essential in a constitutional republic built upon the separation of powers. Because of his willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law and breach of public trust, I voted to impeach Secretary Mayorkas.”

Voters in the First: remember this.

The First can be competitive: Wittman gets in the mid-50s percentage-wise in November elections there.

A good Dem could make him pay for stupid votes like this one.

Voters in the Sixth District: Remember this from your poseur congressman, Republican Ben Cline.

ben cline impeachment

Cline, of course, has nothing to worry about; Republicans could run a dead squirrel in the Sixth, and as long as the R was prominent by the dead squirrel’s name, they’d get 65 percent.

This was Bob Good, the Fifth District Republican who is trying to make amends with Trump, after endorsing Ron DeSantis for president, which earned Good a Trump-backed primary opponent:

The Fifth is a tiny bit more competitive than the Sixth. Emphasis on a tiny bit.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

