newstwo horses at virginia horse center test positive for ehv 1 one euthanized
Local

Two horses at Virginia Horse Center test positive for EHV-1, one euthanized

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
virginia map
(© klenger – stock.adobe.com)

The State Veterinarian’s Office of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) was informed on June 22, 2023 that two horses from the same barn tested positive for Equine Herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1).

The virus that causes Equine Herpes Myeloencephalopathy infected horses that were stabled at the Virginia Horse Center (VHC) during the Shenandoah Classic.

Both horses were removed from the grounds when they first exhibited symptoms, and one horse is receiving medical care and is stable. The other horse was euthanized.

Approximately 80 exposed horses that were stabled in the same barn at the VHC have been placed under quarantine. All exposed horses are being monitored twice daily for fever (temperature over 101.50 F) and other clinical signs. No other horses were exposed and the horse show will continue. The unexposed horses will have temperatures and clinical signs monitored out of caution.

Cause for concern for the general horse population in Virginia is unnecessary. EHV-1 is present in the environment and found in most horses all over the world. Horses are usually exposed to the virus at a young age with no serious side effects. A large percentage of horses carry the virus with no clinical signs throughout their lives. Exposed horses rarely develop the neurologic form of the disease. Horse owners with concerns should contact their veterinarian.

EHV-1 is not transmissible to humans.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

