Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Trump lawyer: Trump, as president, could order assassination, evade prosecution
Politics, U.S. & World

Trump lawyer: Trump, as president, could order assassination, evade prosecution

Chris Graham
Published date:

donald trumpDonald Trump, as president, could order the U.S. military to assassinate a political rival and not face prosecution, one of his lawyers told a federal appeals court judge on Tuesday.

Trump attorney John Sauer, arguing in front of the D.C. Court of Appeals in a hearing on the disgraced ex-president’s claims to have immunity from prosecution for crimes committed during his time in office, dropped the assassination attempt mulligan bombshell in questioning from Judge Florence Pan.

“Could a president who ordered Seal Team Six to assassinate a political rival, who was not impeached, would he be subject to criminal prosecution?” Pan asked Sauer, who had argued in a brief filed on Trump’s behalf in the case that communicating with an executive branch agency, communicating with a foreign government, and communicating with the U.S. military would all be considered official acts.

Sauer’s answer: “If he were impeached and convicted first,” which he called “a qualified yes.”

“There’s a political process that will have to occur under the structure of our Constitution, which would require impeachment and conviction by the Senate in these exceptional cases,” Sauer said.

Trump was impeached twice in his time in office, the first for abuse of power for pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to try to dig up dirt on Democratic rival Joe Biden that Trump could use in the 2020 election, the second for inciting an attempted coup on Jan. 6, 2021, to overturn the results of the election after Biden had been declared the landslide winner.

The Senate voted not guilty by a 52-48 vote in the Ukraine impeachment, and guilty by a 57-43 vote in the Jan. 6 attempted coup matter.

Per the Constitution, it takes a two-thirds vote of the Senate, so, at least 67, if all 100 senators cast a vote, to obtain a conviction.

By Sauer’s reasoning, Trump, as president, could order the military to assassinate a political rival, and if 34 Senate Republicans could be coaxed into voting not guilty, it’s all kosher.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Rockingham County School Board opens with prayer, rolls out banned-book list
2 Charlottesville finally whittles down school bus waitlist to zero at year’s midpoint
3 Virginia State tailback Rayquan Smith illustrates the way NIL should work
4 Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, oh my!: 2024 Girl Scout Cookie Season kicks off
5 Harrisonburg Police arrest Barboursville man in Dec. 1 drive-by shooting

Latest News

israel gaza
Politics, U.S. & World

Kaine will file amendment to keep congressional notification of U.S. assistance to foreign militaries

Rebecca Barnabi
woman outside embracing snow
Local

Blizzard? If today’s rain was snow, how much would we have seen in the Shenandoah Valley?

Chris Graham

As a general rule, an inch of rain amounts to what would have been 13 inches of snow, this according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

book ban
Local, Schools

Rockingham County School Board opens with prayer, rolls out banned-book list

Chris Graham

The new Rockingham County School Board didn’t waste any time establishing its Talibanic mores, beginning its first meeting of 2024 with a nondenominational Christian prayer.

norfolk virginia beach
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Newport News man files suit in 2022 officer-involved shooting in Hampton

Chris Graham
Local

Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, oh my!: 2024 Girl Scout Cookie Season kicks off

Rebecca Barnabi
ambulance
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Cumberland County woman dead in two-vehicle crash in Powhatan County

Chris Graham
school
Local, Schools

Charlottesville finally whittles down school bus waitlist to zero at year’s midpoint

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status