Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Traffic alert: Widening of Woodrow Wilson Parkway in Augusta County begins Monday
Local

Traffic alert: Widening of Woodrow Wilson Parkway in Augusta County begins Monday

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
road construction
(© jhansen2 – stock.adobe.com)

Widening of Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) in Augusta County near Staunton will begin Monday, August 14, 2023.

Two additional travel lanes will be constructed and provide motorists with two northbound lanes and two southbound lanes between the interchanges with Route 613 (Old Greenville Road) and Route 252 (Middlebrook Avenue).

Two new northbound travel lanes will be built parallel to the existing road, which currently has a single lane of traffic in each direction between Routes 613 and 252. After construction, northbound will use the new lanes and southbound traffic will use the old lanes.

The widening project will enhance safety and improve traffic flow by extending the divided highway portion of Route 262 northward and by providing a full acceleration lane for motorists who enter Route 262 southbound from the Route 252 interchange.

During the project, the northbound right shoulder of Route 262 will be closed. Northbound and southbound traffic should be alert for traffic lane shifts and occasional single-lane closures during the later stages of construction.

The Virginia Department of Transportation awarded a $2,835,313.00 construction contract to A&J Development and Excavation Inc. of Mount Crawford on July 27, 2023. Completion of the project is expected by May 24, 2024.

All work is weather permitting.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Augusta County sheriff addresses controversy over retirement of K9 dog
2 Augusta County invokes seven-day extension to respond to FOIA request on Seaton tapes
3 Is Augusta County a focal point of the new DOJ civil rights online portal?
4 Virginia point guard Dante Harris is itching to get back on the floor after redshirt year
5 UT blogger: Coach Rud making ‘big mistake’ not making training camp about Vols’ offense

Latest News

Politics, U.S.

Biden asks Congress for additional spending, including $24B to assist Ukraine

Rebecca Barnabi
rico
Local, Police

Augusta County sheriff addresses controversy over retirement of K9 dog

Chris Graham

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith, facing criticism from a local blog report on the controversy over the pending retirement of his office’s K9 patrol dog, Rico, went with the Friday a few minutes before 5 p.m. press release defense that almost never works.

john rudzinski
Sports

UT blogger: Coach Rud making ‘big mistake’ not making training camp about Vols’ offense

Chris Graham

A Tennessee Vols blogger thinks UVA defensive coordinator John Rudzinski is making a "big mistake" not making his entire training camp about UT.

child swimming pool float swim
Events, Local

Charlottesville: Free community celebration offered Sunday at Washington Park Pool

Crystal Graham
Local, Police

Charlottesville Police remove inactive controlled explosive device found on Long Street

Chris Graham
summer pool
Health, Virginia

All about that zen: Alexandria ranks No. 3 for U.S. cities that have obtained tranquility

Rebecca Barnabi
theater
Events, Local

Court Square Theater to hold auditions for ‘Steel Magnolias’ production

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy