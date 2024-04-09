Traffic alert: VDOT to repair sinkhole on Woodrow Wilson Parkway in Augusta County on April 9

Crews will repair a sinkhole on southbound Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) about 0.46-mile from the overpass at Middle Brook Avenue.

The hole is along the line between the left travel lane and left shoulder in Augusta County.

The southbound left lane and shoulder will remain closed at the sinkhole site until repairs are complete. Work on the sinkhole will begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. The right southbound lane will remain open.

Depending on the size, shape and location of the sinkhole, ongoing lane closures may be necessary.

Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews continue to monitor the hole for any significant changes, prior to mobilizing repair equipment to the site.

Initial measurements of the hole show it is approximately 10 feet deep and about 10 feet wide.

Sinkhole repairs include excavating the hole to determine its size and the stability of the surrounding ground before back-filling it and repairing the surrounding roadway.

All work is weather permitting.