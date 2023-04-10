Countries
Local

Traffic alert: Slow roll near Staunton rescheduled for Tuesday night

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
road construction
(© jhansen2 – stock.adobe.com)

An overnight slow roll in Augusta County near the city of Staunton was rescheduled from April 5 to Tuesday, April 11.

Motorists should expect delays on southbound Interstate 81 for scheduled removal by Virginia Department of Transportation contractors of a large overhead sign at mile marker 222.4. Lane and on-ramp closures, and slow-roll traffic control will be necessary.

The right and center lanes of southbound I-81 will be closed between exit 22 (Route 250/Staunton) and exit 221 (to eastbound I-64) starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Southbound I-81 motorists will access I-64 eastbound at exit 221, but the on-ramp from Route 250 onto southbound I-81 will be closed to traffic.

Law enforcement will lead a slow roll of traffic from southbound I-81 between 11:30 p.m. and midnight starting at exit 227 (Route 612/Verona) and proceed south past the work zone. Slow traffic will create a 15-minute gap in traffic for a crane to remove an overhead sign. During the slow roll, the on-ramp to southbound I-81 from exit 225 (Route 262/Woodrow Wilson Parkway) will be briefly closed.

Lane and ramp closures will be lifted by 7 a.m. Wednesday, April 17.

All work is weather permitting.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

