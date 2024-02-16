Traffic alert: Route 778 bridge in Augusta County over Middle River to close Feb. 28

The Route 778 (Knightly Mill Road) bridge over the Middle River in Augusta County was built in 1915 and has reached the end of its service life.

After careful evaluation of the bridge’s structure by the Virginia Department of Transportation, maintenance costs were determined to be unsustainable.

The bridge between New Hope and Weyers Cave will permanently close Wednesday, February 28.

A replacement bridge is tentatively scheduled for construction in 2025. Until then, Route 778 motorists will detour onto the Route 774 (Cline River Road) bridge over the Middle River. The detour route is as follows: