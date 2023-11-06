Countries
Home Traffic alert: Ramp, lane closure Tuesday-Thursday overnight near I-66, I-81 junction
Govt & Politics, Local

Traffic alert: Ramp, lane closure Tuesday-Thursday overnight near I-66, I-81 junction

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
road closed
(© Maridav – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Department of Transportation has scheduled an overnight ramp and lane closure for Tuesday, November 7 through Thursday, November 9 at the I-66/I-81 junction near the Warren-Frederick County line.

The ramp from Interstate 66 westbound to I-81 southbound will close overnight from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night Tuesday through Thursday. The left lane of I-81 southbound will also be closed in the area of exit 300 (I-66 junction) near the Warren-Frederick county line. The ramp and lane closures will allow VDOT to reset concrete barriers for the second phase of a bridge widening project.

The Commonwealth Transportation Board awarded a $7,140,300 contract to Triton Construction Inc. of Virginia, located in St. Albans, W.Va. in May 2022. The project is scheduled for completion in November 2024.

VDOT contractors will widen the I-81 southbound bridge over Route 840 (Water Plant Road) as part of improvements to I-81 exit 300, including an extended on-ramp from I-66. Funded by Virginia’s SMART SCALE program, the project is designed to reduce congestion and enhance traffic safety.

I-81 motorists are encouraged to remain alert for northbound and southbound shoulder closures throughout the project. The work zone speed limit on southbound I-81 is 55 miles per hour. Drivers on or adjacent to the westbound I-66 ramp to southbound I-81 are encouraged to drive with caution at the merge area and through the project limits.

All work is weather permitting.

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

