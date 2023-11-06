Traffic alert: Ramp, lane closure Tuesday-Thursday overnight near I-66, I-81 junction

The Virginia Department of Transportation has scheduled an overnight ramp and lane closure for Tuesday, November 7 through Thursday, November 9 at the I-66/I-81 junction near the Warren-Frederick County line.

The ramp from Interstate 66 westbound to I-81 southbound will close overnight from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night Tuesday through Thursday. The left lane of I-81 southbound will also be closed in the area of exit 300 (I-66 junction) near the Warren-Frederick county line. The ramp and lane closures will allow VDOT to reset concrete barriers for the second phase of a bridge widening project.

The Commonwealth Transportation Board awarded a $7,140,300 contract to Triton Construction Inc. of Virginia, located in St. Albans, W.Va. in May 2022. The project is scheduled for completion in November 2024.

VDOT contractors will widen the I-81 southbound bridge over Route 840 (Water Plant Road) as part of improvements to I-81 exit 300, including an extended on-ramp from I-66. Funded by Virginia’s SMART SCALE program, the project is designed to reduce congestion and enhance traffic safety.

I-81 motorists are encouraged to remain alert for northbound and southbound shoulder closures throughout the project. The work zone speed limit on southbound I-81 is 55 miles per hour. Drivers on or adjacent to the westbound I-66 ramp to southbound I-81 are encouraged to drive with caution at the merge area and through the project limits.

All work is weather permitting.