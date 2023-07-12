Traffic alert: Prepare for overnight slow-roll closures near Harrisonburg on I-81

Construction of a new bridge over Interstate 81 will require slow-roll closures by the Virginia State Police near Harrisonburg.

Bridge beam placement work will be done during the week of Monday, July 17 to Friday, July 22, 2023, as part of the new Route 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) bridge construction.

Slow-roll closures will be necessary for northbound and southbound I-81 lanes between exits 240 and 257 between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Traffic gap is created by reducing approaching traffic speeds to as low as 10 mph in slow-roll closures. The gap allows work to safely be done without the presence of traffic. Slow-roll operations usually last no more than 15 minutes at a time.

All work is weather permitting. On Friday, July 21, single lane closures are scheduled for I-81 northbound from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Bridge beam work may extend into the week of July 24 to 28, 2023 and require further slow-rolls and lane closures.

The new Route 720 bridge will have two through lanes and five-foot shoulders, and will be constructed in the existing bridge location but approximately three feet higher. The intersection of Route 720 and Buffalo Drive will be improved to connect with the increased elevation. Route 720 remains closed between Route 718 (Old Furnace Road) and F-238 (Buffalo Drive).

Traffic is using a 3.5-mile detour.