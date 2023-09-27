Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy
Traffic alert: Portion of Route 708 to close next week in Rockingham County
Local

Traffic alert: Portion of Route 708 to close next week in Rockingham County

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
road closed
(© Maridav – stock.adobe.com)

Installation of a box culvert requires the closure of Route 708 (Goods Mill Road) in Rockingham County from Monday, October 2 to Thursday, October 12.

Through traffic will be prohibited between Route 676 (Oak Shade Road) and Route 672 (Pineville Road) to allow the Virginia Department of Transportation to replace a bridge over Duck Run with a box culvert.

Through traffic will detour as follows:

  • From the east, drivers will turn left on Route 672 for one mile, then turn right onto Route 253 (Port Republic Road) for 1.2 miles, then turn right onto Route 757 (Trimble Road) for 0.3 mile, and then keep left onto Route 676 (Charlie Town Road) for 0.3 mile.
  • From the west, drivers will turn left onto Route 676 for 0.3 mile, then keep right onto Route 757 for 0.3 mile, then turn left onto Route 253 for 1.2 miles, and then turn left onto Route 672 for one mile.

All work is weather permitting.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Augusta County judge approves bond for man accused of killing vet’s service dog
2 Augusta County: Scott Seaton continues to push animal control issue
3 Augusta County, beginning Oct. 1, will be putting a price on government transparency
4 Powerball jackpot increases to $835 million for Wednesday drawing
5 Tony Elliott continues to push Tony Muskett as his QB1, despite the obvious

Latest News

Culture, Local

ARROW Project’s first fundraiser is art auction to provide mental health services in SAW area

Rebecca Barnabi
theater
Culture, Local

Waynesboro Players presents ‘Over the River and Through the Woods’ in thrust format at BRCC

Rebecca Barnabi

Laughter will resound from BRCC’s Black Box Theatre this weekend and next weekend in the Waynesboro Players' fall production.

uva basketball
Sports

We finally have the full 2023-2024 schedules for UVA Basketball

Scott Ratcliffe

The Atlantic Coast Conference revealed the league schedules for men’s and women’s basketball on Tuesday night, and both Virginia programs will have some exciting matchups to look forward to on the hardwood in 2023-2024.

brooks robinson
Sports

#5 Brooks Robinson: The face of the golden age of the Baltimore Orioles

Scott German
us politics congress
Politics, U.S. & World

Senate releases bill to avoid shutdown, House Republicans continue to refuse approval

Rebecca Barnabi
uva nc state
Sports

Elliott addresses penalties: ‘Don’t put it in the hands of the ref to make the call’

Chris Graham
housing
Local, Politics

Waynesboro: City manager buries denial of rental inspection program

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy