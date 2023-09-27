Traffic alert: Portion of Route 708 to close next week in Rockingham County

Installation of a box culvert requires the closure of Route 708 (Goods Mill Road) in Rockingham County from Monday, October 2 to Thursday, October 12.

Through traffic will be prohibited between Route 676 (Oak Shade Road) and Route 672 (Pineville Road) to allow the Virginia Department of Transportation to replace a bridge over Duck Run with a box culvert.

Through traffic will detour as follows:

From the east, drivers will turn left on Route 672 for one mile, then turn right onto Route 253 (Port Republic Road) for 1.2 miles, then turn right onto Route 757 (Trimble Road) for 0.3 mile, and then keep left onto Route 676 (Charlie Town Road) for 0.3 mile.

From the west, drivers will turn left onto Route 676 for 0.3 mile, then keep right onto Route 757 for 0.3 mile, then turn left onto Route 253 for 1.2 miles, and then turn left onto Route 672 for one mile.

All work is weather permitting.