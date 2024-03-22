Traffic alert: Part of Route 732 in Augusta County to close for bridge work in early April

Part of Route 732 (Roman Road) in Augusta County will be closed to through traffic for approximately a week and a half starting Monday, April 1, 2024, at 8 a.m.

The closure between Route 616 (Liberty School Road) and Route 745 (Todd Road) near Mount Sidney is necessary for the Virginia Department of Transportation to replace the bridge over a Middle River tributary with a concrete pipe.

Local traffic will be able to access properties along Route 732 on either side of the work zone. Through traffic will detour as follows:

Drivers approaching from the south will turn right on Route 745 (Todd Road), then left onto Route 616 (Liberty School Road) to return to Route 732.

Drivers approaching from the north will turn left onto Route 616 (Liberty School Road), then turn right onto Route 745 (Todd Road) to return to Route 732.

The Route 732 bridge replacement is scheduled for completion on or about Thursday, April 11, 2024, at 4 p.m. All work is weather permitting.