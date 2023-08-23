Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Traffic alert: Lane, exit closures at interstate junction near Warren-Frederick county line
Local

Traffic alert: Lane, exit closures at interstate junction near Warren-Frederick county line

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
road work
(© John Alphonse – stock.adobe.com)

Overnight traffic restrictions are necessary tonight and tomorrow night at the junction of Interstates 81 and 66 near the Warren-Frederick county line.

Contractors for the Virginia Department of Transportation will work on repairs on the I-81 bridge over Route 840 (Water Plant Road) on the nights of August 23 and 24, 2023.

Between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. both nights, the I-81 southbound left lane will be closed near mile marker 300, and the ramp from I-66 westbound to I-81 southbound will be closed.

Motorists will be directed to detour onto I-81 northbound then take exit 302 (Middletown) where the on-ramp to I-81 southbound is accessible.

The interchange of I-81 and I-66 is a congested area with an ongoing construction project that has a work-zone speed limit of 55 miles an hour.

Motorists are advised to remain alert and expect delays. All work is weather permitting.

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Tennessee’s AD says he never offered Tony Elliott the UT head coaching gig
2 North Carolina man in custody in connection with Sunday shooting in Harrisonburg
3 Report: Blue Ridge Parkway tourism contributes $1.3 billion to local economy 
4 Sellers market: Inventory of homes for sale is low in Virginia compared to 2022
5 UVA head coach Tony Elliott names Tony Muskett starting QB for season opener

Latest News

waynesboro
Local

Seven projects in Waynesboro receive grant funding to support marketing efforts

Crystal Graham
traffic stop showing man with hands over face
Local, Police

Drivers with special needs have new tool during a traffic stop: A blue envelope

Crystal Graham

A new tool designed to assist special needs drivers and police officers during interactions has rolled out in the City of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

fourth of july cookout
Virginia

Day drinking? ABC reports sales revenue up $54 million for spirits, wines, mixers

Crystal Graham

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority released unaudited financial results, and the results show that spending is up on beer, wine and spirits.

police emergency fire accident
Local, Police

Developing: Two dead in Albemarle County crash Wednesday on Route 29

Crystal Graham
Local, Politics

Augusta County Board of Supervisors wants to counter ‘false information’

Chris Graham
Schools, Virginia

Safe driving: Two Virginians receive scholarships in honor of teen who died in 2019

Rebecca Barnabi
Lake Anna Virginia
Virginia

Virginia’s Lake Anna is No. 1 again in the U.S. for vacation home buyers

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy