Traffic alert: Lane closures necessary for next three weeks on I-64 east of Zion Crossroads
Virginia

Traffic alert: Lane closures necessary for next three weeks on I-64 east of Zion Crossroads

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
interstate 64
(© spiritofamerica – stock.adobe.com)

Motorists traveling on Interstate 64 through Zion Crossroads starting Wednesday, April 10, 2024, will find lane closures throughout the day to allow contractor equipment to work with maximum safety.

Crews and motorists will pass through the work zone while a contractor for the Virginia Department of Transportation removes trees and vegetation in the median of I-64 east of Zion Crossroads. The work will be done Mondays through Saturdays for the next three weeks between mile markers 137.5 and 138.1.

Lane closures will be necessary but limited to the hours of 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on eastbound I-64 and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on westbound I-64.

Motorists should remain alert for work zone signs, slow down and obey traffic controls while passing through the work area for the next three weeks.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

