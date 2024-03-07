Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Toolkit released to guide schools in training, implementation and evaluation of threats
Local, Schools

Toolkit released to guide schools in training, implementation and evaluation of threats

Crystal Graham
Published date:
school bus student children backpack
(© ink drop – Generated with AI – stock.adobe.com)

Two University of Virginia professors have worked to create a new toolkit to provide guidance to schools on implementing behavioral threat assessment using multidisciplinary teams.

The toolkit, released on Wednesday, was produced by the National Center for School Safety at the University of Michigan and co-authored by UVA professors Dewey Cornell and Jennifer Maeng.

“Following the example set in Virginia, more and more states are requiring their schools to use a violence prevention strategy called behavioral threat assessment,” said Cornell, a professor of education at the UVA School of Education and Human Development and a leading expert on threat assessment and school safety.

UVA is a partner institution of the National Center for School Safety which supports schools, districts, mental health agencies, police departments, community-based organizations and state, local and tribal agencies across the country to implement evidence-based school safety programs.

More than 60 percent of U.S. schools report they have a threat assessment team. The increase in teams has created a need for national standards of practice.

The toolkit will provide guidance for effective training, implementation and evaluation of threat assessment teams.

The toolkit is designed to support schools in their efforts to implement evidence-based methods to assess and respond to threats, to prevent problem situations from escalating, and to avoid overreacting to threats that are not serious, all while protecting students’ rights.

Research conducted by Cornell and Maeng in Virginia and Florida schools demonstrated the success of a well-implemented threat assessment program in reducing or eliminating disparities in disciplinary and law enforcement outcomes associated with race and disability status. It features an emphasis on ensuring threat assessment protocols are implemented fairly and equitably for students of marginalized groups, especially students of color and students with disabilities.

“Our guide helps schools consider who should be on their threat assessment team, how often they should meet and what should be covered in those meetings,” said Maeng, a research associate professor with the UVA School of Education and Human Development’s Youth Violence Project. “It also includes recommended steps for evaluating the effectiveness of threat assessment teams and making sure it has fair and equitable outcomes across student groups.”

View the toolkit online.

UVA school safety expert: Threats more common in elementary schools than you’d think

Threats among elementary school children require intervention ‘to break the cycle’ of behavior

Virginia fourth-grader allegedly on ‘kill list’; parent outraged at school’s response

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 It’s all Northrop Grumman’s fault! Man, are Democrats out of touch with reality
2 Incorrect DMV records lead Augusta County to send tax bills to Staunton residents for vehicles
3 Virginia goes ice cold in fourth, falls to Wake Forest in ACC Tournament, 58-55
4 Liz Cheney: Trump should never be ‘anywhere near the Oval Office again’
5 Jury sides with Rockbridge County on fate of 71 animals at Natural Bridge Zoo

Latest News

bottled water
Health, Local

Town of Craigsville is out of water; bottled water donations being accepted

Crystal Graham
job interview
Economy, Virginia

VEC partners with federally certified identity provider for more efficient benefits access

Rebecca Barnabi

The VEC announces a faster and easier way for Virginians to access unemployment benefits through a partnership with ID.me.

Artificial intelligence
Economy, US & World

Study: American lawyers most concerned about advancement of AI in job market

Rebecca Barnabi

While United States lawmakers are creating legislation to regulate AI, career industries are watching the advancement of the technology. 

democrats republicans
Local, Politics

It’s all Northrop Grumman’s fault! Man, are Democrats out of touch with reality

Chris Graham
business open cafe restaurant apron sign
Economy

No shortcut to true barbecue: Dallas-based, family-operated franchise chain expands to Mexico

Rebecca Barnabi
crime scene tape
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia State Police investigate road-rage shooting on I-295 Wednesday

Crystal Graham
george mason
Basketball, Sports

George Mason holds Rhode Island to 29.1 percent shooting in 69-51 win

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status