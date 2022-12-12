Tis the season: America’s most loved and hated Christmas songs

Some radio stations start November 1. Some wait until December 1.

They start to get us in the Christmas spirit by playing Christmas music nonstop.

You either love it or hate it.

FinanceBuzz analyzed search trends to determine the most popular Christmas song in each state. Also surveyed were 1,500 Americans willing to say which Christmas songs they find the most annoying.

“Santa Baby” is the most popular song in eight states.

“It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” is Virginia’s most popular song, as well as in Tennessee, North Carolina, Colorado and Illinois.

“Last Christmas,” originally sung by Wham! and released in the U.S. in 1986, is the most popular Christmas song in Hawaii, Massachusetts and Washington.

FinanceBuzz found that Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” is the most annoying Christmas song although it topped the Billboard Top 100 during the holiday season. “The Chipmunk Song” is the second most annoying, followed by “Feliz Navidad.”