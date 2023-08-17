Countries
Watch out for ticks: Exposure to tick bites in Virginia heating up as weather gets warmer
Environment, Health, Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published date:
senior citizen smelling flowers in garden
(© WavebreakmediaMicro – stock.adobe.com)

Virginians should take proper precautions when venturing outdoors as tick season heats up in warmer months.

In Virginia, tick exposure can occur year-round. The state ranks in the top 10 for tickborne disease cases with more than 6,000 recorded, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Bites from the small arachnids can infect humans with illnesses such as Lyme disease, which accounts for more than 80 percent of tick-borne illnesses.

Tick-borne diseases also can vary by region, with more than 17 human diseases known to be caused by at least nine kinds of ticks nationally, the CDC reports.

Spending time outside walking your dog, camping, gardening or hunting can put you in close contact with ticks, and many people encounter ticks in their own yards or neighborhoods.

The CDC suggests familiarizing yourself with where to expect ticks before stepping outside. Avoid woody and brushy areas with high grass and leaf litter, and walk in the center of trails.

While ticks can’t fly or jump, they can detect heat, breath and other signals from warm creatures.

To find meals, they typically cling to the tops of grass blades or leaves with their back legs and hitch a ride on people’s apparel.

Tips for avoiding ticks

  • Check clothing for ticks upon entering the household, and use tweezers to immediately remove any that are found. Tumble dry clothes in a dryer on high heat for 10 minutes to kill clinging ticks, or longer if the clothes are damp. If washing clothing first, use hot water—cold and medium temperature water will not kill ticks.
  • Ticks also can ride into homes on pets or objects and attach to a person later, so carefully examine pets, coats and daypacks.
  • Showering within two hours of coming indoors has been shown to reduce the risk of getting Lyme disease and may be effective in reducing the risk of other tick-borne diseases.
  • The CDC also recommends checking under arms, in and around ears, inside navel, back of knees, in and around hair, between legs and around the waist for any unwanted visitors.
  • For extra protection, treating clothing and gear with products containing 0.5 percent permethrin or purchasing permethrin-treated clothing can help ward off ticks.

For more tips on avoiding ticks, visit cdc.gov/ticks/avoid/on_people.html.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

