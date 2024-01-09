Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, oh my!: 2024 Girl Scout Cookie Season kicks off

Girl Scout Cookie season has begun, which is also entrepreneurial season for America’s Girl Scouts.

Virginia Skyline Council kicked off the 2024 Girl Scout Cookie season in southwest and central Virginia today with an annual event in which Girl Scouts unbox their futures as young female entrepreneurs through the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls.

Girl Scouts will flex their entrepreneurial muscles and acquire important life skills like money management, team building, public speaking and decision making. All proceeds from cookie sales stay with local councils and troops to power Girl Scouts’ amazing experiences year-round.

This year’s theme is “Unbox the Future,” and aims to remove social barriers that often keep girls boxed in. When bold, goal-getting Girl Scouts sell a package of cookies, they’re doing much more than what’s seen at face value. Girl Scouts do more than sell delicious treats. They’re entrepreneurial powerhouses creating a more equitable future for themselves and the world. Every box of cookies sold provides invaluable experiences for Girl Scouts such as service projects, troop travel and summer camp.

Cookie lovers this season can enjoy the full assortment of Girl Scout Cookies, including fan favorites such as Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs and Do-si-dos. Cookie supporters can also enjoy newer flavors such as S’mores, Lemon-Ups and Toffee-tastic (our gluten-free cookie).

Nationally, nearly 700,000 girls participate in the Girl Scout Cookie Program, and more than 200 troops in Virginia Skyline Council with nearly 2,000 Girl Scouts. The Girl Scout Cookie Program provides vital girl-led entrepreneurial skills that build courage, confidence and character. As a result, girls obtain limitless barrier-breaking futures outside the box with transferable life skills. Girl Scouts can earn a variety of badges and awards to develop valuable business skills including Cookie Business badges, Financial Literacy badges, Cookie Entrepreneur Family pins and Entrepreneur badges.

Girl Scout Cookies fans can support Girl Scouting by purchasing cookies for $6.00 a box in a few different ways:

·If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to purchase cookies.

·If you don’t know a Girl Scout, visit www.gsvsc.org/cookies to use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder to find cookie booths in your area. Can’t find a local booth? Then contact us at [email protected] and we’ll find a local troop to fix that cookie craving you have!

·Beginning February 16, enter your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at www.girlscoutcookies.org to purchase from a local Girl Scout troop online for shipment to your door or to donate cookies to first responders and local causes.

·You can also text COOKIES to 59618 to stay informed about how to purchase Girl Scout Cookies now and in the future.

Girl Scouts in grades K–12 can start their journey to fun, friendship and new experiences by joining the world’s largest entrepreneurial organization for girls at any point in the year. Right now, girls can join for free online.

National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend is February 16 to 18, 2024. The 2024 Cookie Season ends March 18.