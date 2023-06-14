Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newstheft of cash cigarettes lottery tickets land two from hampton roads in prison
Virginia

Theft of cash, cigarettes, lottery tickets land two from Hampton Roads in prison

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police lights at night
(© TheaDesign – stock.adobe.com)

Two serial armed robbers who were part of a five-man crew apprehended in March after a high-speed pursuit through Virginia Beach were sentenced today. Three additional co-conspirators await sentencing later this year.

Kareem Ross, 34, of Hampton, and Roshaun Griffin, 36, of Virginia Beach, were sentenced to 27 years and 15 years, respectively, in prison.

The crew stole cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets, according to investigators.

The five men were apprehended on March 18 after an attempted robbery of a Tiger Mart gas station. A Virginia Beach police cruiser’s dash camera captured the men throwing several loaded weapons out of their rental car. The vehicle came to a stop after spike strips were deployed, according to court records.

Police recovered ski masks and gloves from inside the suspect vehicle. The clothing and shoes worn by the suspects, police said, matched video surveillance from six prior armed robberies in the Hampton Roads area.

Investigators from the Virginia Lottery received alerts from convenience stores where attempts were made by Spencer and Ross to cash the stolen tickets. Investigators pulled the surveillance video from those attempts and identified both men.

Their co-conspirators Marvin Lockhart, 32; Harold Spencer, 32; and Jon Morgan, 32, are awaiting sentencing.

Lockhart, of Virginia Beach, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 16 years and a maximum penalty of life in prison. Lockhart was captured on Norfolk Airport video, where the getaway car was rented, wearing purple shoes. He was captured after an armed robbery at the Jr. Market in Norfolk wearing the same shoes, according to court documents. No sentencing date has been set for Lockhart.

Spencer faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 31 years and a maximum penalty of life in prison. Spencer took a “selfie” on his cell phone wearing a six mask which was later recovered and found to contain his DNA. His cell phone also contained photographs of his co-conspirator holding a handgun with a drum magazine, multiple Glock firearms consistent with those thrown from the fleeing vehicle and pictures of large sums of cash and lottery tickets. Investigators were also able to connect Spencer to all six robberies by his shoes and an impression left at the Arrowhead Food Mart robbery on March 5. Spencer’s sentencing date is scheduled for Nov. 2.

Morgan, who had completed a prior prison sentence for armed robbery several months before these cases, faces up to 125 months in prison. No sentencing date has been set.

Related story

Selfie, purple shoes, NASA sweatshirt lead to convictions in Hampton Roads robberies

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Augusta County court order aimed at gun violence protestors puts curbs on free speech
2 Virginia’s path to a College World Series title runs through Florida, TCU, Oral Roberts
3 Mural at Boys & Girls Club illustrates healthy habits for children
4 Attorney: Teacher shot by 6-year-old fired by Newport News Public Schools
5 Deadline gets closer for Virginia residents to get REAL ID for air travel, more

Latest News

Artificial intelligence
U.S./World

‘As AI changes the business world,’ 23 attorneys general insist on governance policies

Rebecca Barnabi
jay woolfolk
Sports

UVA baseball coach Brian O’Connor on his closer: ‘I’ve got full confidence in Jay Woolfolk’

Chris Graham

There’s not a lot that’s not going well for Virginia Baseball, which has won five of six in June, and is 15-2 since May 1, but if you’d point to one thing, it would be the closer, Jay Woolfolk.

college students
U.S./World

Financial strain for graduate students in research is focus of legislation

Rebecca Barnabi

The RESEARCHER Act addresses financial instability for graduate and postdoctoral researchers in the United States.

fox news
Sports

NWA world champ Tyrus, the ‘Trumpasaurus,’ goes off on Hillary on Fox News

Chris Graham
child playing in rain puddle with umbrella and boots
Virginia

Drought watch: Dry conditions continue this week, ‘better news on the horizon’

Crystal Graham
roe v wade
U.S./World

Congressional Democrats introduce new bill to protect access to birth control

Chris Graham
airport
Virginia

FAA awards more than $4.2M to seven Virginia airports for improvements

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy