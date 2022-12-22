Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news selfie purple shoes nasa sweatshirt lead to convictions in armed robberies in hampton roads
News & Views

Selfie, purple shoes, NASA sweatshirt lead to convictions in Hampton Roads robberies

Crystal Graham
Published:
police
(© Артем Константинов – stock.adobe.com)

A NASA sweatshirt and purple shoes worn during multiple armed robberies in Hampton Roads helped convict two men on charges related to conspiracy to interfere with commerce by means of robbery.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Harold Spencer, 32, and Jon Morgan, 32, were members of a five-man armed robbery crew that were apprehended on March 18 after a high-speed pursuit through Virginia Beach following an attempted robbery of a Tiger Mart gas station.

A pursuing Virginia Beach police cruiser’s dash camera captured the men throwing several loaded weapons from their car.

After spike strips were deployed multiple times, the car finally came to a stop.

All men were apprehended, and police recovered ski masks and gloves from inside their vehicle.

The clothing and shoes each of them was wearing matched what could be seen in video surveillance from six prior armed robberies.

One robber wore a NASA sweatshirt at the first two of six robberies. He was arrested wearing that same NASA sweatshirt.

The rental vehicle they were arrested in was traced back to the Norfolk Airport from where it was rented. One of the co-conspirators caught on the airport video wearing purple shoes was caught later that night on surveillance committing an armed robbery of the Jr. Market in Norfolk wearing purple shoes.

Spencer, who shot at a fleeing customer during the second of six-armed robberies, took a “selfie” on his cell phone wearing a ski mask worn in all six robberies — a ski mask that was recovered after the high-speed pursuit and later was shown to contain his DNA.

His cell phone also contained photographs of his co-conspirator holding a handgun with a drum magazine, multiple Glock firearms consistent with those thrown from the fleeing vehicle, pictures of large sums of cash and lottery tickets.

The armed robbery crew stole cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets.

Investigators from the Virginia Lottery received alerts from convenience stores where attempts were made by Spencer and his co-conspirator, Kareem Ross, to cash the stolen tickets. Investigators pulled the surveillance video from those attempts and identified both men.

Additionally, through a shoe impression expert from the Virginia Department of Forensic Science, investigators were able to connect the shoes Spencer was arrested in with a lift of an impression made at the Arrowhead Food Mart he had robbed on March 5. Those shoes could be seen at all six armed robberies Spencer had committed.

Several months before this, Morgan had completed a prior prison sentence for armed robbery.

Spencer faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 31 years and a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Morgan faces a maximum sentence of 40 years.

Both men will be sentenced on June 2, 2023.

Co-conspirators Kareem Ross, 32, of Hampton; Marvin Lockhart, Jr., 32, of Virginia Beach; and Roshaun Griffin, 34, of Virginia Beach, pleaded guilty to their roles in the conspiracy. They are scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 16, March 3, and Feb. 23, 2023, respectively.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

firefighters

Albemarle County firefighters honored for bravery in response to Sept. 24 Scottsville fire
Chris Graham
icy power lines

SVEC: Be prepared for potential outages with ice storm, stay clear of power lines
Crystal Graham

With another winter-weather system impacting the region, Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative encourages members to be prepared in case outages occur. 

snow shovel

What you need to do to prepare your family for severe winter weather
Crystal Graham

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management encourages all Virginians and visitors to be prepared for this winter weather season and the arctic blast weather event impacting the Commonwealth.

jennifer mcclellan

Jennifer McClellan wins Fourth District Democratic congressional nomination
Chris Graham
acc football

ACC Football recruiting roundup: Miami, again, shines on signing day
Chris Graham
tony elliott

Analysis: Early signing day was not a good day for Tony Elliott, Virginia
Chris Graham
police

Albemarle County: Person found dead with multiple gunshots in car in Barboursville area
Chris Graham