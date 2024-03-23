The pulse of the American economy: Dow Jones comes within points of first-ever 40,000

The Dow Jones Industrial Average reached a milestone yesterday that it has not in its 128 years.

Markets rallied to new highs Thursday and brought the Dow within points of 40,000.

The milestone happened one day after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates the same, as reported by CNN Business. The three major indexes of the Dow said goodbye to Wednesday at never-before reached highs and the S&P 500 reached a milestone 5,200 level.

The milestones continued on Thursday when all three indexes reached new highs again before the day’s end.

The Dow peaked at 39,781.5 and the S&P at 5,241.53. Nasdaq reached a record 16,401.84.

The new highs went global as European and Asian markets also rose to the occasion.