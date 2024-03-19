The Paramount welcomes The Moth Mainstage to theater on Friday

The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville presents The Moth Mainstage, a unique storytelling experience, on Friday, March 22, at 7:30 p.m.

The Moth is true stories, told live and without notes. As an organization, it celebrates the ability of stories to honor the diversity and commonality of the human experience. This curated live event features five storytellers who share true stories on an array of topics, creating an experience that is intimate, inspiring, captivating, theatrical and enlightening.

The Mainstage is the quintessential Moth experience, a two-act show featuring a musical act where the storytellers and a notable host share true personal stories, without notes.

The Moth is a nonprofit dedicated to the art and craft of storytelling.

The Moth produces approximately 600 live and virtual shows each year and has an ongoing presence in 28 cities worldwide.

Tickets range from $24.75 to $39.75.

.Tickets may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net or by calling (434) 979-1333.