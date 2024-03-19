Countries
Home The Paramount welcomes The Moth Mainstage to theater on Friday
Arts & Culture, Local

The Paramount welcomes The Moth Mainstage to theater on Friday

Crystal Graham
Published date:
closeup of microphone on stage
(© Zamrznuti tonovi – stock.adobe.com)

The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville presents The Moth Mainstage, a unique storytelling experience, on Friday, March 22, at 7:30 p.m.

The Moth is true stories, told live and without notes. As an organization, it celebrates the ability of stories to honor the diversity and commonality of the human experience. This curated live event features five storytellers who share true stories on an array of topics, creating an experience that is intimate, inspiring, captivating, theatrical and enlightening.

The Mainstage is the quintessential Moth experience, a two-act show featuring a musical act where the storytellers and a notable host share true personal stories, without notes.

The Moth is a nonprofit dedicated to the art and craft of storytelling.

The Moth produces approximately 600 live and virtual shows each year and has an ongoing presence in 28 cities worldwide.

Tickets range from $24.75 to $39.75.

.Tickets may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net or by calling (434) 979-1333.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

