Home Remembering ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry: The One Where We Say Goodbye to Chandler Bing
Arts, Culture, Community, U.S. & World

Remembering ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry: The One Where We Say Goodbye to Chandler Bing

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Araki Illustrations
stock.adobe.com

Nearly 20 years after the last episode of “Friends” aired, the world must say goodbye to Chandler Bing.

Monica, Ross, Rachel, Joey and Phoebe, characters of the 1994 to 2004 NBC sitcom, said goodbye to Chandler on Saturday when actor Matthew Perry was found dead at his Los Angeles home.

Police confirmed the circumstances of Perry being found in a hot tub after drowning did not involve foul play.

The Screen Actors Guild Award winning actor’s career began as a child star in 1979. He made guest appearances in TV’s “Charles in Charge” and “Silver Spoons,” before a recurring role in “Boys Will Be Boys” in the late 1980s.

Perry’s film debut was in 1988’s “A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon.”

In 1989, he appeared in three episodes of “Growing Pains.”

In the 1990s, Perry found roles in CBS’s “Sydney,” “Beverly Hills 90210” and “Home Fries.”

He joined the cast of “Friends” as the youngest member. After the TV show’s success, he appeared in multiple movies, including “Fools Rush In” with Salma Hayek and “The Whole Nine Yards” with Bruce Willis.

In 1997, Perry became addicted to pain medication after a jet ski accident. He struggled with addiction for several years and a memoir of his experience, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” was published in October 2022. The book was a New York Times bestseller.

“What I’m most surprised with is my resilience,” Perry told People in 2022 about his book. “The way that I can bounce back from all of this torture and awfulness. Wanting to tell the story, even though it’s a little scary to tell all your secrets in a book, I didn’t leave anything out. Everything’s in there.”

Perry, 54, was engaged to literary agent Molly Hurwitz in 2020, but the engagement ended in 2021.

He is survived by his father, an American actor and model, his mother, a Canadian journalist, siblings, his “Friends” castmates and millions of “Friends” fans around the world.

