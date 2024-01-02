Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home The big one? Forecast for up to a foot of snow possible in some parts of Virginia
Climate, Virginia

The big one? Forecast for up to a foot of snow possible in some parts of Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published date:
woman outside embracing snow
(© AnnKot – stock.adobe.com)

Social media reports over the weekend predicted that potential snow in Virginia this weekend could measure more than any storm in the past five years.

However, a senior meteorologist for AccuWeather, said the storm track is still uncertain.

“I think it’s too early to sell tickets for the snow train,” said Thomas Kines, director of forecaster scheduling.

“As with most winter storms, the amount of snow we get is highly dependent on the track of the storm, and right now, the exact track is a question mark.”

Kines said there will be a storm and one with a lot of moisture.

“We are pretty confident the storm will begin as snow but there is concern sleet and freezing rain get involved which would keep snow amounts down,” he said.

Right now, Kines said AccuWeather is figuring the Shenandoah Valley will get 3 to 6 inches of snow accumulation with the Saturday storm. However, if the mild air wins out, there will be less snow. If the cold air wins out, there be less sleet and freezing rain and more snow.

“There will be less wintery precipitation the farther east one is,” Kines said. “The I-95 corridor south of Washington D.C. will be mainly rain. However, the mountains west of the Shenandoah Valley are in line for a significant amount of snow, up to a foot. So, in general across the state, there is a snowstorm in the far west and rain in the east.”

Travel could be treacherous on Saturday throughout the state.

“Those who have a weekend trip planned should try to reach their destination on Friday since traveling Saturday could be a slow-go at best,” Kine said. “Not everyone will be inconvenienced by the storm.

“This storm will be great news for the ski resorts.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Legal filing: Augusta County didn’t follow FOIA law in March 20 closed session
2 Five Virginians start the new year as millionaires; find winning raffle numbers here
3 Liberty flames early dreams of upset, ultimately falls in Fiesta Bowl to Oregon, 45-6
4 Scott Ratcliffe: Liberty not going to let Fiesta Bowl loss diminish 2023 season
5 Tony Bennett addresses the obvious: ‘We don’t have enough offensive firepower’

Latest News

uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

Bennett to his struggling Virginia team: ‘Stay together, don’t hang your head’

Chris Graham
food insecurity
Politics, Virginia

Report: More than 773K people in Virginia are hungry; are conservatives to blame?

Crystal Graham

Children, employed adults and seniors in Virginia have struggled to put food on their tables for several years in large part due to the expiration of federal programs.

theater
Arts & Media, Local

Stuart Hall resumes dance program as collaboration with Silver Line Theatre Exchange

Rebecca Barnabi

Stuart Hall School is returning to footloose and fancy free with the re-launch of a dance program this month.

library
Local

Augusta County: Four library branches set to begin winter operating hours

Rebecca Barnabi
Politics, U.S. & World

Mark Cuban lays out Trump-proof 2024 strategy for Biden: President-for-Life

Chris Graham
marjorie taylor greene donald trump
Politics, U.S. & World

MTG, Donald Trump hype Russian textbooks for ‘truth’ on 2020 election

Chris Graham
gas prices
U.S. & World

Gas prices continue march toward $3 per gallon mark: A look at future trends

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status