The big one? Forecast for up to a foot of snow possible in some parts of Virginia

Social media reports over the weekend predicted that potential snow in Virginia this weekend could measure more than any storm in the past five years.

However, a senior meteorologist for AccuWeather, said the storm track is still uncertain.

“I think it’s too early to sell tickets for the snow train,” said Thomas Kines, director of forecaster scheduling.

“As with most winter storms, the amount of snow we get is highly dependent on the track of the storm, and right now, the exact track is a question mark.”

Kines said there will be a storm and one with a lot of moisture.

“We are pretty confident the storm will begin as snow but there is concern sleet and freezing rain get involved which would keep snow amounts down,” he said.

Right now, Kines said AccuWeather is figuring the Shenandoah Valley will get 3 to 6 inches of snow accumulation with the Saturday storm. However, if the mild air wins out, there will be less snow. If the cold air wins out, there be less sleet and freezing rain and more snow.

“There will be less wintery precipitation the farther east one is,” Kines said. “The I-95 corridor south of Washington D.C. will be mainly rain. However, the mountains west of the Shenandoah Valley are in line for a significant amount of snow, up to a foot. So, in general across the state, there is a snowstorm in the far west and rain in the east.”

Travel could be treacherous on Saturday throughout the state.

“Those who have a weekend trip planned should try to reach their destination on Friday since traveling Saturday could be a slow-go at best,” Kine said. “Not everyone will be inconvenienced by the storm.

“This storm will be great news for the ski resorts.”