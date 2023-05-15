The accolades keep rolling in for the Norfolk Tides, the best team in MiLB

This week at Harbor Park, the Norfolk Tides welcome back prospect Kyle Stowers, who was optioned from Baltimore back to Norfolk early Monday morning.

Stowers, the Orioles No. 8 prospect, batted just 2-for-26 in a short stint with the Orioles, after spending most of April with Norfolk, batting .293 with five home runs. He rejoins a Tides team that has the best overall record in baseball.

Norfolk, 28-10, won another series, this time in Florida, taking four of six games against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. The series decisive factor came Saturday night in a shootout, winning 13-10.

Norfolk will open a six-game series Tuesday evening against the Syracuse Mets, the top affiliate of the New York Mets.

The accolades keep rolling in for Norfolk, as Minor League Baseball on Monday announced that Tides outfielder Colton Cowser, the Orioles No. 6 prospect, was the International League’s Player of the Week. It was the second time this season that Cowser has won the award.

This past week in Jacksonville, Cowser hit .500, scoring nine runs, and adding two doubles and two homers. In the six-game series at Jacksonville, Cowser had four multi-hit games.

John Stanley, cirector of communications for the Tides, said the word to describe Cowser is consistent.

“He (Cowser) continues to perform. I saw it last year, he keeps moving up and shows a combination of power and patience,” noted Stanley.

Baseball America has Cowser as baseball’s overall No. 33 prospect. Baseball America senior writer Ben Badler said that last year strikeouts were a problem for Cowser, but not so this season.

“Strikeouts last year were definitely a concern,” said Badler. “So far this season Cowser has shown a great deal more patience, which has helped reduce his strikeouts, his athleticism in the outfielder is amazing,” added Badler.

Buck Britton on managing the talent

Buck Britton is in his second season as manager of the Tides. From 2008-2014, Britton was a utility player in the Orioles’ system, playing every position but catcher.

Britton is thought of as one of the minor leagues’ top upcoming managers. So, what is it like to be surrounded by Major League talent at every position?

“We have had a lot of talent coming through this season, and obviously now that talent is getting here, to the top of the minor league organization. One thing for sure, it makes for an exciting time for us,” said Britton.

Managing players that have been up and down to the Orioles can be challenging, according to Britton, he simply tries to keep the players expectations on an even keel.

“They are trying to win up there, so when our guys get called up, they must perform when given the opportunity. That’s something we’re trying to preach here right now, especially with the in-game play,” noted Britton.

The Baltimore-Norfolk express is expected to continue all season. So, Britton’s job won’t get any easier, but he’s not complaining.

“When I go out to exchange lineup cards before the game the other managers quickly see the depth of talent in our organization, I certainly don’t make apologies,” said Britton.

A tough job, and Britton’s glad he’s got it.