That Mayorkas guy had better watch out: Ben Cline named to impeachment team

Republicans, by one vote, are sending articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to the U.S. Senate, where one of the stars of the show, if there is a show, will be Ben Cline, the Sixth District congressman, who has been appointed to the group of impeachment managers who will present the House’s case.

Bless his heart.

“Secretary Mayorkas has knowingly and willfully neglected his oath of office, plunging America into the worst border crisis in our history,” Cline said in a statement released by his office on Tuesday, after he cast his vote for impeachment.

He had a lot else to say, regurgitating Republican talking points on border security to a degree that, not worth repeating it all here.

In essence, Democrats are trying to poison America’s blood, or some such.

Cline has been among the more vocal in the House Republican caucus backing the push from disgraced ex-president Donald Trump to just ignore the border for the next few months so that Trump can use the inaction as a political wedge against Democrats.

Let that one sink in, in terms of it making any sense.

At Trump’s urging, House Republicans, led by House Speaker Mike Johnson, and backed by Cline and Fifth District Republican Bob Good, who has a lot of kissing up to do to get back in Trump’s good graces, have taken a stand against the bipartisan Senate border security deal that would put billions of dollars into immigration enforcement and judicial efforts.

But, to hear Cline tell it, it’s Mayorkas who “knowingly and willfully neglected his oath of office.”

Maybe they should consider impeaching themselves, is the point here.

It’s not what you’d call likely that the Senate will even take up the Mayorkas impeachment, so, poor Ben, whose press release touts his time as an assistant local prosecutor, we’re not going to get to see him sitting off to the side shuffling papers trying to look important while the real impeachment stuff would be going on.

Seriously, as if they’d let him anywhere near a live mic in the Senate.

I mean, he was scared to debate Jennifer Lewis last time he ran for re-election.