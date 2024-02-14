Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home That Mayorkas guy had better watch out: Ben Cline named to impeachment team
Politics, US & World

That Mayorkas guy had better watch out: Ben Cline named to impeachment team

Chris Graham
Published date:
ben cline
(© lev radin – Shutterstock)

Republicans, by one vote, are sending articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to the U.S. Senate, where one of the stars of the show, if there is a show, will be Ben Cline, the Sixth District congressman, who has been appointed to the group of impeachment managers who will present the House’s case.

Bless his heart.

“Secretary Mayorkas has knowingly and willfully neglected his oath of office, plunging America into the worst border crisis in our history,” Cline said in a statement released by his office on Tuesday, after he cast his vote for impeachment.

He had a lot else to say, regurgitating Republican talking points on border security to a degree that, not worth repeating it all here.

In essence, Democrats are trying to poison America’s blood, or some such.

Cline has been among the more vocal in the House Republican caucus backing the push from disgraced ex-president Donald Trump to just ignore the border for the next few months so that Trump can use the inaction as a political wedge against Democrats.

Let that one sink in, in terms of it making any sense.

At Trump’s urging, House Republicans, led by House Speaker Mike Johnson, and backed by Cline and Fifth District Republican Bob Good, who has a lot of kissing up to do to get back in Trump’s good graces, have taken a stand against the bipartisan Senate border security deal that would put billions of dollars into immigration enforcement and judicial efforts.

But, to hear Cline tell it, it’s Mayorkas who “knowingly and willfully neglected his oath of office.”

Maybe they should consider impeaching themselves, is the point here.

It’s not what you’d call likely that the Senate will even take up the Mayorkas impeachment, so, poor Ben, whose press release touts his time as an assistant local prosecutor, we’re not going to get to see him sitting off to the side shuffling papers trying to look important while the real impeachment stuff would be going on.

Seriously, as if they’d let him anywhere near a live mic in the Senate.

I mean, he was scared to debate Jennifer Lewis last time he ran for re-election.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 ‘Serious’ national security threat has Washington all abuzz: But what is the threat?
2 No safety net: Families desperate, experiencing homelessness in Waynesboro
3 CDC prepares to change isolation guidelines for Americans who test positive for COVID-19
4 Tony Bennett, in Pitt postgame presser slip, suggests his team might have ‘quit’
5 Pitt’s threes were falling: The offensive rebounds, though, they’re on Tony Bennett

Latest News

opioid crisis
Health, Op-Eds, Politics

Letter: We must do more to address the opioid crisis

Contributors
ben cline
Op-Eds, Politics

ClineWatch: Another time-wasting stunt by Ben Cline and the GOP

Contributors

Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline will serve as one of the managers of the Senate impeachment trial against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over his handling of the border.

uva pitt
Basketball, Sports

Pitt’s threes were falling: The offensive rebounds, though, they’re on Tony Bennett

Chris Graham

Tony Bennett and his staff did their best to prepare their Virginia team for Pitt’s relentless ball screens, just maybe not enough, as it turns out.

dog with severe burns
Local, Police

Justice for Koi: Swoope man sentenced in case of dog with severe burns

Crystal Graham
Arts & Culture, Local

The purfect Valentine’s activity: Aristocat Cafe’s Paint and Purr event on Friday

Rebecca Barnabi
open business sign
Economy, Local

Shenandoah Community Capital Fund announces executive director’s departure

Rebecca Barnabi
virginia map
Schools, Virginia

Virginia DOE grant funding of $1.52M awarded to 24 school divisions to recruit teachers

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status