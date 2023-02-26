Countries
Teen dead, four others seriously injured, in fiery Louisa County crash
Virginia

Teen dead, four others seriously injured, in fiery Louisa County crash

Chris Graham
Published:
police emergency fire
(© annette shaff – stock.adobe.com)

One teen is dead, and four others were seriously injured, in a single-vehicle crash on Bibb Store Road in Louisa County late Friday.

Virginia State Police did not release the name of the deceased, but a report from VSP indicated that all five victims were between the ages of 16 and 17.

The accident, reported at 10:25 p.m., involved a 2006 Pontiac Torrent  traveling southbound on Bibb Store Road.

The vehicle crested a hill at a high rate of speed and overcorrected, running off the roadway to the left, then ran off the roadway to the right, struck two trees, and caught on fire.

One teen succumbed to injuries on the scene, and another was med flighted from the scene with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The remaining three, including the driver, were taken to the hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Speed is believed to be a factor. Alcohol is not believed to be involved.

The driver was issued two summonses at the hospital for reckless driving and another for driving outside of passenger restrictions.

This crash remains under investigation.

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Chris Graham
Cloud seeding—also called "blueskying"—involves releasing chemicals such as silver iodide, potassium iodide or calcium chloride into the atmosphere to stimulate cloud formation, enhance clouds' precipitation or suppress rain where blue skies are desired.

