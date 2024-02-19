Take a trip to Motown with performance at The Paramount Theater on March 1

The Magic of Motown group will perform at The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville on Friday, March 1.

The 7:30 p.m. show, presented by Moxie Events, will feature 15 vocalists back by a six-piece band.

The show will include hits from The Temptations, The Jackson Five, Diana Ross & The Supremes, Marvin Gaye and Aretha Franklin.

The costuming and choreography will transport the audience straight to Motown.

The Paramount Theater is located at 215 E. Main St. in Charlottesville.

Tickets start at $51.50 per person.

Tickets are on sale now and may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net.