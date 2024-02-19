Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Take a trip to Motown with performance at The Paramount Theater on March 1
Arts & Culture, Local

Take a trip to Motown with performance at The Paramount Theater on March 1

Crystal Graham
Published date:
magic of motown
Submitted

The Magic of Motown group will perform at The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville on Friday, March 1.

The 7:30 p.m. show, presented by Moxie Events, will feature 15 vocalists back by a six-piece band.

The show will include hits from The Temptations, The Jackson Five, Diana Ross & The Supremes, Marvin Gaye and Aretha Franklin.

The costuming and choreography will transport the audience straight to Motown.

The Paramount Theater is located at 215 E. Main St. in Charlottesville.

Tickets start at $51.50 per person.

Tickets are on sale now and may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Virginia Republicans under fire for racist tweet targeting House Speaker Don Scott
2 Kaine on House GOP push for Mayorkas impeachment: ‘We don’t view it as serious’
3 Richmond Police: One man dead following altercation on West Broad Street
4 Preview: Virginia has tough road test at Virginia Tech on Big Monday
5 What was it that Tony Bennett said in the Wake Forest game that got him teed up?

Latest News

grateful dead book and author
Arts & Culture, Local

Grateful Dead’s live performances explored in new ‘Live Dead’ book

Crystal Graham
Alex Gabbin
Local, Schools

Black History Month: JMU professor played pivotal role in development of MBA association

Crystal Graham

A professor at James Madison University played an important role in the formation of a national association for Black MBA students.

road interstate
US & World

Nebraska study questions safety of guardrails on American highways

Rebecca Barnabi

Guardrails along America's highways are intended to stop vehicles from leaving the roadway and save lives, but vehicles are getting heavier. 

group therapy
Local, Schools

Students welcome to ‘create a dynamic and inclusive space’ in new Black Student Union

Rebecca Barnabi
Aleksei Navalny
Op-Eds, Politics

Winslow Myers: Navalny’s value

Contributors
child bullying elementary school
Local, Schools

Waynesboro Schools work to meet needs of students, including mental health

Crystal Graham
Op-Eds, Politics

Tom H. Hastings: NATO as provocateur, Trump as pawn

Contributors

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status